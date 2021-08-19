Indiana Center for Recovery Awarded Best Treatment Center in Indiana on Newsweek's America's Best Addiction Treatment Centers 2021 List

The America's Best Addiction Treatment Centers 2021 list highlights the nation's top facilities based on the quality of service, reputation, and accreditation relative to in state competition. Facilities in the 25 states with the highest number of addiction treatment centers, according to the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA), were included in the survey. The rankings feature the top 300 inpatient/residential and long-term addiction treatment centers. The evaluation process was comprised of three steps:

Recommendations from peers: Thousands of medical experts (therapists, counselors, medical doctors, administration & staff working in addiction treatment facilities) were invited to an online peer-to-peer survey.

Quality Score: Participants were also asked to rank the quality dimensions which influence the quality of rehabilitation facilities.

Accreditation Score: The Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA) provides data for addiction treatment centers. Specifically, SAMSHA lists accreditations relevant to addiction treatment centers.

Indiana Center for Recovery is ecstatic to be recognized on Newsweek's list of America's Best Treatment Centers 2021. "The fact that so many professionals in healthcare voted for our facility speaks volumes to the work our staff does every day. This is something for us to be very proud of," said Mike Hulick, Vice President of Midwest Development.

"Indiana center for recovery works tirelessly to change the typical trajectory of addiction in the lives of the people and families we treat. This award validates the passion and dedication of our staff, and we are grateful," said Jackie Daniels, VP of Community Relations.

About Indiana Center for Recovery:

Indiana Center for Recovery is a patient-centered substance use disorder and mental health treatment facility. They have been offering treatment for addiction and co-occurring mental health disorders in Bloomington since 2016. Visit www.treatmentindiana.com for more information.

SOURCE Indiana Center for Recovery