Indiana Center For Recovery Bedford Celebrates Grand Opening, Marking 9th Facility In State

BEDFORD, Ind., May 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Indiana Center For Recovery (ICFR) proudly announces the grand opening of its newest facility in Bedford, marking a significant expansion of its comprehensive addiction and mental health treatment services. The grand opening event, held today at the former Ascension St. Vincent Dunn Hospital, was attended by local dignitaries, community members, and healthcare professionals, celebrating the center's commitment to addressing the pressing needs of the Bedford community and beyond.

ICFR Bedford will immediately begin accepting patients with an initial capacity of 39 beds. Plans are underway to expand this capacity to an additional 60 beds within the next six months, further increasing access to essential treatment services. This new facility represents the ninth location for ICFR in Indiana, reinforcing its mission to provide high-quality, patient-centered care across the state.

Comprehensive Treatment Programs

Indiana Center For Recovery is renowned for its wide range of services designed to meet the diverse needs of patients, including:

Medical Detoxification : Supervised detox programs to assist patients through withdrawal, often accompanied by medication management.

: Supervised detox programs to assist patients through withdrawal, often accompanied by medication management. Inpatient Residential Care : Individualized residential treatment programs addressing the root causes of addiction.

: Individualized residential treatment programs addressing the root causes of addiction. Partial Hospitalization Programs (PHP) : Structured environments for patients not requiring 24-hour supervision.

: Structured environments for patients not requiring 24-hour supervision. Intensive Outpatient Programs (IOP) : Flexible treatment options allowing patients to maintain daily responsibilities while continuing their recovery journey.

: Flexible treatment options allowing patients to maintain daily responsibilities while continuing their recovery journey. Mental Health Treatment : Comprehensive services for primary mental health issues, including inpatient psychiatric services and outpatient support.

: Comprehensive services for primary mental health issues, including inpatient psychiatric services and outpatient support. Specialized Therapies: Innovative treatments such as Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (TMS) therapy, Ketamine therapy, Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT), and Dialectical Behavior Therapy (DBT).

Commitment to Excellence and Community

Since its establishment in 2016, ICFR has garnered national recognition for its excellence in addiction treatment, being named among "America's Best Addiction Treatment Centers" by Newsweek for three consecutive years (2021-2023). The center's approach emphasizes personalized care, ensuring each patient receives a tailored treatment plan designed to address their unique needs and circumstances.

The Bedford facility, spanning 184,000 square feet, is the second hospital acquisition by ICFR in the last two years. Cheyenne Riker, Executive Director of Indiana Center For Recovery Bedford, emphasized the significance of this expansion: "We are thrilled to open our doors in Bedford and bring much-needed services to this community. Our goal is to provide greater access to quality care for those struggling with addiction or mental health issues. We believe this facility will be a cornerstone for recovery in south central Indiana."

About Indiana Center For Recovery

Indiana Center For Recovery has been a leading provider of addiction and mental health treatment in Indiana since 2016. With multiple locations across the state, including Bloomington, Mishawaka, Jeffersonville, Indianapolis, Terre Haute, Lafayette, Merrillville, and Carmel, ICFR is dedicated to providing comprehensive, patient-centered care. The center is accredited by The Joint Commission and the Commission on Accreditation of Rehabilitation Facilities (CARF), ensuring the highest standards of care.

SOURCE Indiana Center For Recovery