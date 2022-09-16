Indiana Center for Recovery Obtains Veteran-Ready Healthcare Provider Certification

BLOOMINGTON, Ind., Sept. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Indiana Center for Recovery has been awarded certification of their outstanding care for military Veterans and their families. The "Veteran Ready Healthcare Organization" Certificate is offered by PsychArmor, a nationally recognized non-profit driven to train and educate the next generation of military-serving providers. The certification is proudly displayed on Indiana Center for Recovery's website as a badge of treatment rigor and excellence.

PsychArmor's "Veteran Ready Healthcare Organization" Certificate helps ensure providers engage members of the military, their families, and anyone in service with awareness to benefit treatment outcomes. After staff-wide, required training and education—organizations are better able to collectively impact and transform Veteran and military communities. PsychArmor's training itself features a robust, multi-modal approach to engaging providers and staff in the process of becoming ready to competently serve these communities:

Annual Training : Trainees can openly access online modules and materials year-round, giving ample resources to new staff and ongoing education to advancing professionals.

: Trainees can openly access online modules and materials year-round, giving ample resources to new staff and ongoing education to advancing professionals. Custom Courses : Providers identify unmet organizational needs to better achieve patient outcomes through courses developed for the population's and industry's demands.

: Providers identify unmet organizational needs to better achieve patient outcomes through courses developed for the population's and industry's demands. Live Experts : PsychArmor presents live speakers and webinars hosted by subject matter experts on topics designed to impact the treatment cycle and patient experience.

: PsychArmor presents live speakers and webinars hosted by subject matter experts on topics designed to impact the treatment cycle and patient experience. Consultation: Providers collaborate with PsychArmor to guide their commitment to military-affiliated communities with expertise and specific counsel.

Indiana Center for Recovery is honored to be counted among as few as 200 organizations nationally that are staying truly ready to serve Veterans, the military, and their families by using PsychArmor's platform—only a small fraction of which are mental health and substance use treatment providers.

"The well-being of our military veterans and their families is a priority for Indiana Center for Recovery.

We're driven to heal this country's bravest and, often, most vulnerable," said Chief Operating Officer Binny Montenegro. "Our facility proudly displays this merit for serving Veterans the help they need with military culture awareness and competency. The credential encourages us to strive for even better outcomes, standards, and comfort for the military-connected and their loved ones in our care."

About Indiana Center for Recovery

Since 2016, Indiana Center For Recovery has pushed patient outcomes through expert staff, high-end facilities, and scientifically sound protocols for patient-centered recovery. Esteemed in substance use disorder and mental health treatment, they offer a dynamic combination of clinically exceptional services and compassionate care, striving to treat every client with respect while treating mental health conditions, patterns of addiction, and underlying health conditions. To learn more visit: https://treatmentindiana.com.

SOURCE Indiana Center for Recovery