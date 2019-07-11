Indiana Department of Education Includes Curriculum Associates' i-Ready® Diagnostic on Approved Formative (Interim) Assessment Program List

NORTH BILLERICA, Mass., July 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Indiana Department of Education recently included i‑Ready Diagnostic on its Approved Formative Assessment Program List for the 2019–2020 school year. All public schools, charter schools, and accredited nonpublic schools involved in Indiana's Formative Assessment Grant can continue using the program, which is part of the award-winning i-Ready online diagnostic and instructional program, for Grades K–10. i-Ready Diagnostic is already being used in more than 200 schools across the state.

According to the Indiana Department of Education website, Indiana's Formative Assessment Grant provides funding to schools for formative assessment programs, tools, and targeted professional development in order to increase data-driven instructional practices and enrich learning for all students.

"i-Ready provides our staff with the data and tools necessary to help our students make great gains in proficiency of state standards," said Teni Helmberger, Director of Special Education and Assessment at Kokomo School Corporation in Kokomo, IN. "Our students have shown tremendous growth and a marked increase in confidence, and our teachers feel that the assessments provide them with valuable, instant, and reliable data to assist in instructional planning. Administrators also have a constant gauge of strengths and weaknesses. Overall, Curriculum Associates has provided everything we need in an assessment suite."

To receive Indiana Department of Education approval, all assessment programs must include interim/benchmark assessments that are provided to students at intervals throughout the year, must measure student achievement and/or growth regarding Indiana Academic Standards over the course of the year, and must not be curricular in nature. Approved programs must also include at least a 90 percent alignment to Indiana Academic Standards. The approved program list for the 2019–2020 school year features only six assessment vendors, including Curriculum Associates. i-Ready Diagnostic has been included on the list since the inception of the grant.

"Having only a handful of assessment vendors on the approved program list demonstrates the rigor of this process, as well as the commitment by the department to provide the highest-quality materials to its students," said Rob Waldron, CEO of Curriculum Associates. "We have a proven track record in Indiana, and our local team looks forward to growing our support of educators and students across the state."

For more information about the Indiana Department of Education approval, visit https://www.doe.in.gov/assessment/formative-assessment-grant.

About i-Ready

i-Ready combines powerful assessments and rich insights with effective and engaging instruction in reading and mathematics to address students' individual needs. It makes the promise of differentiated instruction a practical reality by providing teachers with the tools needed to ensure all students are on the road to proficiency, while motivating students by providing them with their own personalized path to growth.

i-Ready, which has more than 6.7 million users nationwide, is currently being used by more than 15 percent of all K–8 students nationwide across all 50 states. To learn more about i-Ready, visit i-Ready.com/Empower.

About Curriculum Associates

Founded in 1969, Curriculum Associates, LLC designs research-based print and online instructional materials, screens and assessments, and data management tools. The company's products and outstanding customer service provide teachers and administrators with the resources necessary for teaching diverse student populations and fostering learning for all students.

