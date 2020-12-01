Indiana Early Learning Hub's Recent Launch Helps Childcare Providers Maximize Resources

FORT WAYNE, Ind., Dec. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Lumii Kids, an affiliate of Ambassador Enterprises, is pleased to share the recent successful launch of the Indiana Early Learning Hub. Over the last few months, early learning providers in northeast Indiana have utilized this unique resource to help build sustainable centers that provide Hoosier children with exceptional care and educational opportunities.

Working families across the state rely on childcare to ensure their day-to-day work schedules are not adversely impacted. However, access to viable options has emerged as a growing issue over the last several years. And with the COVID-19 pandemic, early learning centers are struggling to address these challenges while remaining committed to positive experiences and quality education for their children. To aid facilities across the state, the Indiana Early Learning Hub offers up-to-the-minute resources to help navigate necessary changes, processes, and protocols amid the pandemic, allowing early learning providers to better serve their children and their families.

A subscription-based program that supports and strengthens childcare operations, the Indiana Early Learning Hub provides Hoosier childcare directors, business owners, teachers, and staff access to more than 2,000 innovative, practical tools, handbooks, policies, and guidelines for budgeting, business best practices, human resources, indoor and outdoor safety, emergency preparedness, and more. Further, members have access to discounted rates on essential classroom and building supplies, including cleaning and health products, and a unique, Indiana-specific early learning job board that allows providers to post positions to LinkedIn, Indeed, Jobrapido, and more.

"Even in the midst of everything that's going on, we were still able to open a brand-new facility this fall thanks to the benefits provided by the Indiana Early Learning Hub," said Lisa Howe, Director of both Lighthouse Montessori Educational Center and Agapé Child Care Ministry. "We've saved thousands of dollars on everything from school supplies to shelving to tables and chairs. Our primary focus in establishing an early childhood center is always to create joy in learning, and the Indiana Early Learning Hub has played an integral role in helping us do that."

Backed by data and research collected from similar initiatives in 32 other states nationwide, the Indiana Early Learning Hub is already demonstrating significant time and financial savings for its members, allowing Indiana-based early childhood programs the opportunity to reinvest those savings into further improving the quality of care and education for their children, as well as maintain operational viability.

"The Indiana Early Learning Hub is a customized version of a tried and true digital approach to improving the quality of childcare programs and sustainability in the Hoosier state," said Karyn Tomkinson, Ed.D., CEO of Lumii Kids. "Our platform is providing the resources and benefits that childcare providers need most right now: saving valuable time and money so caregivers can focus on the most crucial part of their jobs – supporting the development of young children."

For more information about the Indiana Early Learning Hub or to subscribe, please visit www.inearlylearninghub.com or email [email protected].

About Lumii Kids

Lumii Kids is a systems solutions partner that seeks to understand the needs of local communities, their families, and their children. They provide much-needed resources to early learning facilities and childcare providers, including practical tools for building and sustaining quality education, to effect positive outcomes for young children.

About Ambassador Enterprises

Ambassador Enterprises is a legacy-minded private equity firm engaging with leaders and organizations committed to performance that creates lasting, positive impact on people and communities. Based in Fort Wayne, Indiana, Ambassador Enterprises was founded in 2006 by Daryle Doden.

