Indiana Education Policy Leader Joins Lumina Board

INDIANAPOLIS, April 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Teresa Lubbers, a leader in higher education policy and former commissioner of the Indiana Commission for Higher Education, has joined Lumina Foundation's Board of Directors, which concluded its spring meeting today.

Lubbers is the president of Sagamore Institute. Before joining the Indianapolis-based think tank, she was Indiana's commissioner for higher education from 2009 to 2022. As leader of the state agency responsible for coordinating colleges and universities with the needs of the state and its residents, Lubbers championed policies to increase college access, enhance academic quality and student learning outcomes, and foster collaboration between higher education and the state's employers.

Lubbers championed initiatives such as Indiana's 21st Century Scholars early college promise program, contributing to a 20 percent increase in college degrees and certificates awarded in Indiana since 2009 according to Lumina's Stronger Nation report.

"Teresa's deep expertise in education policy and unwavering commitment to expanding access will lead to better results for students from all backgrounds," said Jamie Merisotis, Lumina's president and CEO. "Working with Teresa, we will advance the national movement toward helping more people receive education and training after high school."

"After working with the Lumina team for many years, I look forward to joining the board and working to increase educational opportunities and success for more students," Lubbers said. "Lumina's focus on changing talent needs and job roles is critical to informing state policies and ensuring people are not left behind."

Lubbers served as the chair of the Governor's Workforce Cabinet in Indiana. She is also a past chair of the State Higher Education Executive Officers, the Midwestern Higher Education Compact. She is a former board member of Higher Learning Advocates. Additionally, she served as commissioner for the Education Commission of the States, a member of the Advisory Council for the Institute for Workforce Excellence, and with the Council for Adult and Experiential Learning.

Lubbers earned a bachelor of arts in English from Indiana University and a master in public administration from Harvard University's Kennedy School of Government. She served in the Indiana Senate for 17 years before becoming Indiana's higher education commissioner.

Lubbers joins Pardis Mahdavi, president of the University of La Verne in California, as a new board member serving a four-year term.

Lumina Foundation is an independent, private foundation in Indianapolis committed to making opportunities for learning beyond high school available to all. We envision higher learning that is easy to navigate, addresses racial injustice, and meets the nation's talent needs through a broad range of credentials. We are working toward a system that prepares people for informed citizenship and success in a global economy.

