Indiana Expands Structured Family Caregiving Program to Support Legal Guardians

INDIANAPOLIS, July 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The state of Indiana expanded its Structured Family Caregiving (SFC) program to allow legal guardians to receive much needed support in order to continue caring for older adults in the comfort of their homes. The inclusion of legal guardians under Indiana Medicaid's Aged & Disabled Waiver reflects an ongoing commitment by the state of Indiana to promote support programs for family caregivers. SFC, a program that is offered by Caregiver Homes of Indiana from Seniorlink, provides caregivers with access to experienced care teams, clinical expertise and technology, and a financial stipend to help support them in their caregiving responsibilities. The inclusion of legal guardians reflects an ongoing commitment by the state of Indiana to promote support programs for family caregivers.

"We applaud Indiana's Division of Aging for its ongoing commitment to providing family caregivers with the support they need to effectively and confidently care for their loved ones," said Melanie Morris, Director of Operations at Caregiver Homes of Indiana. "The Structured Family Caregiving program has served as an important initiative in the state to provide quality care to our most vulnerable, particularly during the challenging times we experienced over the past year. The extension of SFC to legal guardians offers these caregivers the additional services and supports they need to effectively provide care."

According to the state of Indiana, a legal guardian is a person or entity appointed by the court that is responsible for the care and supervision of a person and/or property of an incapacitated individual. Parents of minor children are not included.

Caregiver Homes of Indiana from Seniorlink has become a resource for thousands of families across the state since it launched its SFC program in 2013. For families caring for a Medicaid-eligible parent, spouse, sibling or a loved one with a disability, participants in the Caregiver Homes SFC program can connect with trained care teams through phone calls, home visits and the care collaboration app Vela for guidance, coaching and support. Family caregivers in the program also receive a tax-free stipend.

"Family takes care of family," continues Ms. Morris. "Without the unrelenting support of family caregivers, including spouses, our ability to care for those most in need would be strained."

Information about Caregiver Homes of Indiana is available here. To get in touch directly, call 463-209-8536 to speak with a Care Advisor.

About Caregiver Homes from Seniorlink

Caregiver Homes from Seniorlink is a tech-enabled health services company focused on keeping care in the home, where family caregivers play a pivotal role. The Company's solutions combine Vela, Seniorlink's collaboration technology, with evidence-based clinical protocols and the human touch of dedicated care teams working in partnership with family caregivers. Seniorlink's solutions lead to improved outcomes, cost savings and improved consumer engagement and satisfaction for health plans and providers. To learn more about Caregiver Homes of Indiana, visit https://info.seniorlink.com/in

SOURCE Seniorlink, Inc.