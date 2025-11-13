Indiana home sales and listings continue to outpace 2024 totals as mortgage rates hit 12-month low in October

INDIANAPOLIS, Nov. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Home sales across Indiana continue to gain ground on 2024 according to the Indiana Association of REALTORS® (IAR). 7,177 properties changed hands in October, up 4% year-over-year. New home listings (9,517) also outpaced last October by 6%. Homes sold for a median price of $270,000, unchanged from September but 6% higher than 2024. Through the first ten months of 2025, closings are up 2% and new listings are 6% ahead.

But although October offered the lowest average mortgage rates of 2025 and largest monthly supply of homes for sale since 2019 – 18,975 listings available on an average day – pending sales dipped slightly to 6,795, 1% below 2024.

"Affordability has improved since Labor Day," said 2025 IAR president Kim Ward, managing broker of North Eastern Group Realty (Fort Wayne). "Mortgage rates are lower, listing and sale prices are down and there are more homes available at every price category. But in the last quarter of the year, it's natural for many buyers to start looking ahead to 2026."

As new contracts slowed in October, days from listing to pending sale also rose to 25, three days longer than 2024. With fewer new autumn homebuyers, sellers continued to adjust to a more balanced market: The monthly median sale price dropped to less than 95% of the original list price and more than half of all homes on the market through October had a reduced price since listing.

Ward stressed that even with more balance between buyers and sellers, Indiana's median sale price continues to hover 5% above 2024, at $267,000 year-to-date. A recent IAR analysis estimates that homeowners who have been in their current homes at least six years have hit six figures in median equity statewide.

"Today's first-time buyers are dealing with higher prices but should understand that rising home values also signal a healthy housing market," Ward finished. "They certainly have more options and bargaining power to find the right home within their budgets and start building wealth for their futures."

SOURCE Indiana Association of REALTORS