INDIANA HOOSIERS HELPED BY HELLAS, WHO INSTALLS MATRIX HELIX® TURF AT MELLENCAMP PAVILION

"Matrix Helix turf is unmatched in the industry," says Tina Glass, Hellas National Business Development Manager Post this

With their new alternating panels of Matrix Helix turf, the Indiana Hoosiers will be practicing on the same turf systems used by 14 NFL teams and several major college football programs including the Kentucky Wildcats, Baylor Bears, Texas Tech Red Raiders, Clemson Tigers, and Georgia Bulldogs.

Matrix Helix turf has shape memory technology added during the manufacturing process, which twists each monofilament fiber and secures the infill. "Matrix Helix turf is unmatched in the industry," says Tina Glass, Hellas National Business Development Manager. "Athletes can count on Matrix Helix turf to play with the same predictability, which lets them focus on improving their performance, not on their footing. We are proud to have been selected to be a part of the future success of these great Indiana teams."

Hellas installed the Wave™ Sports Pad below the turf at the Mellencamp Pavilion designed to enhance athlete safety and optimal shock absorption, which leads to better GMAX ratings. As players fall on the turf, the force of the impact is pulled down and reverberates through the engineered ribs of the Wave Sports Pad and away from the athlete.

Curt Cignetti begins his IU tenure after compiling a 119-35 record in 13 years as a head coach, including 52-9 in the last five years at James Madison.

John Mellencamp Pavilion is the primary indoor athletics training facility of Indiana Hoosiers' football. It is named after Rock N Roll Hall of Fame singer-songwriter John "Cougar" Mellencamp, who was born in Seymour, Indiana. The man responsible for 14 Top 20 hits and 60 million albums sold, gave the lead gift to the construction of the Mellencamp Pavilion. Mellencamp put his stamp on his own brand of heartland rock, which emphasizes traditional instrumentation.

About Hellas: Headquartered in Austin, Texas, Hellas is committed to delivering superior sports solutions to communities and institutions worldwide. With over 20 years of industry experience, Hellas provides innovative products and services for K-12, collegiate, and professional sports teams. The company aims to exceed client expectations through cutting-edge technology and unmatched expertise. Hellas provides a comprehensive one-stop-shop for turf, tracks, courts, and sports lighting projects. Beyond many K-12 and collegiate sports construction projects, Hellas has built NFL practice or game day fields for the Arizona Cardinals, Dallas Cowboys, Green Bay Packers, Houston Texans, Indianapolis Colts, Jacksonville Jaguars, Kansas City Chiefs, Las Vegas Raiders, Los Angeles Chargers, Los Angeles Rams, Miami Dolphins, Philadelphia Eagles, Tennessee Titans, and Washington Commanders. Please visit www.hellasconstruction.com for more information.

About Indiana University – Located in Bloomington, Indiana, IU-Bloomington is the flagship campus of Indiana University. The Indiana University Research and Technology Corporation (IURTC) assists IU faculty and researchers in realizing commercial potential of their discoveries resulting in more than 1,800 inventions, 500 patents and 38-start-up companies. Notable alumni include Mike Pence, 48th President of the United States and 50th Governor of Indiana, American investor and entrepreneur Mark Cuban, plus the Author of the Hunger Games series Suzanne Collins. For more information please visit www.iu.edu and for more on installation https://youtu.be/C9hiOJ3LNGA or https://vimeo.com/989069751?share=copy

Hellas installed Matrix Helix® synthetic turf and a Wave Sports Pad at Indiana University's Mellencamp Pavilion in Bloomington, Indiana

Contact: Jeff Power

Hellas Director of Communications

[email protected]

SOURCE Hellas, A Tencate Company