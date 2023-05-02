Indiana legislators approve $30 million to invest in economic development initiatives in Northeast Indiana

The Indiana House and Senate voted to approve the Strategic Development Commission's five-year strategic funding request

FORT WAYNE, Ind., May 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Indiana legislators voted on a new state budget on Friday that approved $30 million in economic development funds for Northeast Indiana. The funding will be used to implement the Northeast Indiana Strategic Development Commission's (NEISDC) five-year plan, which was released in November 2022.

The plan calls for state funding to be used as a catalyst to support collaborative efforts to grow population, grow wages, and grow the number of area residents who have a degree or credential.

"This act of the General Assembly is key to the transformational work ahead for the Strategic Development Commission. The legislative effort was truly a result of teamwork from the Northeast Indiana delegation," said Senator Travis Holdman.

Other legislation passed will increase the commission by two members who will represent local economic development organizations (LEDO's) from among the 11-counties served by the Commission.

"We are very excited about this investment and the impact it can have on Northeast Indiana," said Ron Turpin, Chair of the NEISDC. "Now we have some work to do! The Commission will be getting down to work in the next few weeks to activate our implementation plan and accelerate the growth momentum of Northeast Indiana."

The Indiana Legislature created the Strategic Development Commission in 2021 to focus on Northeast Indiana's economic priorities. Today's funding approval for what the SDC requested in November shows the state's recognition of Northeast Indiana's promising future.

"We are thankful for the support of our delegation and look forward to working with them in the months ahead as we execute on our regional plan," said Bill Konyha, President of the Northeast Indiana Chamber.

The state, the Commission, and existing regional organizations will continue to work together to implement their respective portions of the five-year plan and address Hoosiers' priorities in Northeast Indiana.

