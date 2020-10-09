Indiana Marks One Year Anniversary With 22.3 Percent Growth in September Handle

ISELIN, N.J., Oct. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- World Sports Network on the one year anniversary of legal sports betting in Indiana the September sports betting handle has an increase of 22.3% from last month, a 489.0% increase from this time last year when sports betting was legalized in the state.



"Bettor confidence in regards to how much and how often they feel safe to wager their money is a clear temperature test for the economy as a whole as it singles out consumer financial confidence in a way that only the stock market has previously been able to do." - Evan Henningsen, an editor at WSN.



The continued recovery of sports betting handles across the United States is happening generally concurrently to the return of the NFL. It is unclear whether this is because bettors are excited to bet on the NFL or if they are more confident in their own financials to be waggering the amount that they are.



