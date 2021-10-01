Indiana Michigan Power Celebrates National Energy Awareness Month by Powering the Next Energy-Saving Idea

FORT WAYNE, Ind., Oct. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- As temperatures begin to drop, it's the perfect time to think about saving energy. Today, Oct. 1, kicks off National Energy Awareness Month. Indiana Michigan Power (I&M) is here to help customers save energy.

Energy Awareness Month, first implemented in 1991 by President George H.W. Bush, encourages the government and organizations to raise awareness of the importance of sustainability and managing the nation's energy resources. Today, I&M continues to look for innovative ideas, products and programs to optimize energy resilience.

Since 2012, customers have saved more than 4.7 billion kilowatt-hours (kWh) of electricity through I&M's energy efficiency programs. That's enough to power nearly 400,000 typical homes for an entire year. I&M and its customers have eliminated almost 329 million pounds of carbon dioxide (CO2) emissions through I&M's energy efficiency programs – which is the equivalent of taking 32,000 passenger cars off our roads.

"I&M is proud to offer clean, safe and reliable energy to our customers. We want them to be aware of ways to reduce their energy use with easy tips that can reduce their monthly energy bill," said Katie Davis, vice president for External Affairs and Customer Experience. "This Energy Awareness Month, let's all keep saving energy, saving money and saving the environment."

HOW CUSTOMERS CAN SAVE ENERGY AND POSSIBLY SAVE ON THEIR MONTHLY BILL

Saving energy doesn't have to be hard and can start at a customer's home. Below are 10 tips I&M customers can take advantage of to reduce energy use and possibly their bill.

Ensure heating systems are properly maintained. Customers should have their heating system inspected regularly so they can help reduce their heating costs up to 5%. Find and seal leaks. Check for air leaks or gaps around walls, ceilings, windows, doors, switches and outlets. By preventing and sealing leaks customer could reduce their bill up to 20%. Utilize a smart thermostat. If customers use a programmable or Wi-Fi / Smart thermostat to lower the temperature of their home by 10-degrees for eight hours every night, they could reduce heating bills by 10%. Run the dishwasher only with full loads, and use the air-dry cycle. The difference in energy cost between two loads per week and four loads per week can amount to $30–$40 per year. Unplug any electrical device that's not being used. Many appliances draw power even when turned off. Take showers, not baths: A five-minute shower will use about 7.5 gallons of hot water, while filling a bathtub can use up to 20 gallons. Clean the lint screen on the dryer every time you use the machine. A clogged lint screen can make a customer's dryer use up to 30% more energy – and it can be a fire hazard. Switch to LED light bulbs. These bulbs use 90% less energy than typical incandescent bulbs, and they last 25 times longer. Replacing just five bulbs can save $75 a year. Replace inefficient appliances – even if they're still working. An aging water heater or refrigerator could be costing customers much more than they think. If a customers' central air conditioner is more than 10 years old, replacing it with a high-efficiency new unit will cut their summer electric bills by about one-third. Decorate with pale colors on walls, ceilings and floors. Soft tones reflect more light, so customers can use lower wattage bulbs and delay turning on lights until later in the day. Using high-gloss paint can help as well.

I&M encourages customers to pick a few tips and incorporate them into their daily routine. They can start saving energy right away, potentially reducing their monthly bill and helping the environment. For more tips on saving energy at home and at work please visit www.electricideas.com.

STAY INFORMED

During Energy Awareness Month and beyond, I&M informs customers how to save energy at home and at their business. I&M will share programs, services, weatherization ideas and tips on its Facebook, Twitter Instagram and LinkedIn accounts in addition to digital video channels. Customers can also visit www.electricideas.com for energy-saving tips, products and rebates.

Indiana Michigan Power (I&M) is headquartered in Fort Wayne, and its approximately 2,100 employees serve more than 600,000 customers. More than 85% of its energy delivered in 2020 was emission-free. I&M has at its availability various sources of generation including 2,278 MW of nuclear generation in Michigan, 450 MW of purchased wind generation from Indiana, more than 22 MW of hydro generation in both states and approximately 35 MW of large-scale solar generation in both states. The company's generation portfolio also includes 2,620 MW of coal-fueled generation in Indiana.

American Electric Power, based in Columbus, Ohio, is powering a cleaner, brighter energy future for its customers and communities. AEP's approximately 16,800 employees operate and maintain the nation's largest electricity transmission system and more than 223,000 miles of distribution lines to safely deliver reliable and affordable power to 5.5 million regulated customers in 11 states. AEP also is one of the nation's largest electricity producers with approximately 30,000 megawatts of diverse generating capacity, including more than 5,600 megawatts of renewable energy. The company's plans include growing its renewable 2 generation portfolio to approximately 50% of total capacity by 2030. AEP is on track to reach an 80% reduction in carbon dioxide emissions from 2000 levels by 2030 and has committed to achieving net zero by 2050. AEP is recognized consistently for its focus on sustainability, community engagement, and diversity, equity and inclusion. AEP's family of companies includes utilities AEP Ohio, AEP Texas, Appalachian Power (in Virginia and West Virginia), AEP Appalachian Power (in Tennessee), Indiana Michigan Power, Kentucky Power, Public Service Company of Oklahoma, and Southwestern Electric Power Company (in Arkansas, Louisiana, east Texas and the Texas Panhandle). AEP also owns AEP Energy, which provides innovative competitive energy solutions nationwide. For more information, visit aep.com.

