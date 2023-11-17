INDIANA PACERS ANNOUNCE ALSCO UNIFORMS AS NEW SPONSOR OF THE MOP CREW

News provided by

Alsco Uniforms

17 Nov, 2023, 11:00 ET

Partnership reflects a mutual ambition to uphold a high standard of service, cleanliness and community engagement

SALT LAKE CITY, Nov. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Alsco Uniforms, the worldwide leader in providing laundry services for linen, uniforms and facility services to customers, including restaurants, healthcare, automotive, and industrial facilities, is excited to announce that it will be the official sponsor of the Indiana Pacers Mop Crew.

Continue Reading
Indiana Pacers Logo
Indiana Pacers Logo

"We're beyond excited to further our engagement in the sporting community, displaying the essence of Alsco Uniforms to the fans of Indiana Pacers," said Ben Fox, Vice President of Sales and Marketing of Alsco Uniforms. "The Alsco Uniforms Mop Crew is a testament to our commitment, emphasizing to businesses why It Pays to Keep Clean™ with Alsco Uniforms."

Under this alliance, Alsco will equip the Pacers' Alsco Uniforms Mop Crew with uniforms showcasing the adaptability and functionality of Alsco's workwear, while the crew ensures a pristine playing surface for the team. The Alsco Uniforms Mop Crew will use branded mops courtesy of Alsco Uniforms.

Terry Tiernon, Pacers SVP of Corporate Partnerships, remarked, "The Indiana Pacers are pleased to be partnering with Alsco Uniforms this season at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Alsco Uniforms is a trailblazer in their industry, and we enjoy working with a national company that has a strong local presence."

This collaboration not only enhances the visibility of Alsco Uniforms in the sports arena but also accentuates the professionalism that Alsco represents. The partnership reflects a mutual ambition to uphold a high standard of service, cleanliness and community engagement as the Pacers power into the new season.

Tip-off for the Indiana Pacers 2023-2024 regular season is Wednesday, October 25, at Gainbridge Fieldhouse against the Washington Wizards at 7:00pm ET. This is the beginning of seven of the team's first nine home games of the season.

ABOUT PACERS SPORTS & ENTERTAINMENT:
Pacers Sports & Entertainment is an integrated sports and entertainment company including the Indiana Pacers, Indiana Fever, Fort Wayne Mad Ants, Pacers Gaming, Pacers Foundation Inc., and Gainbridge Fieldhouse operations. Its team of inspired and dedicated employees has the shared purpose of winning through commitment to excellence, serving the local community and entertaining fans and guests.

ABOUT ALSCO UNIFORMS
Alsco Uniforms (alsco.com) is a fifth-generation family-owned and -operated uniform company founded in 1889 and recognized by the prestigious Hohenstein Institute for having invented the uniform rental industry. Celebrating 135 years in business, Alsco Uniforms provides uniform laundry services and other products that keep businesses clean and safe for a range of customers in the healthcare, automotive, industrial and hospitality industries. With more than 200 locations and 16,000 employees, Alsco provides laundry rental services to over 355,000 customers in 12 countries, which makes Alsco Uniforms the largest uniform company in the world. Visit alsco.com to learn more about why It Pays to Keep Clean™ with Alsco Uniforms. Join Alsco on Facebook at Facebook.com/AlscoUniforms, on X at @alscouniforms, on Instagram at @alscoinc, and on LinkedIn at Alsco.

This press release was issued through 24-7PressRelease.com. For further information, visit http://www.24-7pressrelease.com.

SOURCE Alsco Uniforms

Also from this source

MILWAUKEE BUCKS INTRODUCE ALSCO UNIFORMS AS THE NEW MOP CREW SPONSOR

MILWAUKEE BUCKS INTRODUCE ALSCO UNIFORMS AS THE NEW MOP CREW SPONSOR

Alsco Uniforms, the worldwide leader in providing laundry services for linen, uniforms and facility services to customers including restaurants,...
The Orlando Magic Announce Alsco Uniforms as Official Team Partner

The Orlando Magic Announce Alsco Uniforms as Official Team Partner

The Orlando Magic announced today a partnership with Alsco Uniforms, the worldwide leader in rental laundry services for linen, workwear uniforms and ...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Household, Consumer & Cosmetics

Image1

Textiles

Image1

General Sports

Image1

Licensing

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.