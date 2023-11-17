INDIANA PACERS ANNOUNCE ALSCO UNIFORMS AS NEW SPONSOR OF THE MOP CREW

Partnership reflects a mutual ambition to uphold a high standard of service, cleanliness and community engagement

SALT LAKE CITY, Nov. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Alsco Uniforms, the worldwide leader in providing laundry services for linen, uniforms and facility services to customers, including restaurants, healthcare, automotive, and industrial facilities, is excited to announce that it will be the official sponsor of the Indiana Pacers Mop Crew.

"We're beyond excited to further our engagement in the sporting community, displaying the essence of Alsco Uniforms to the fans of Indiana Pacers," said Ben Fox, Vice President of Sales and Marketing of Alsco Uniforms. "The Alsco Uniforms Mop Crew is a testament to our commitment, emphasizing to businesses why It Pays to Keep Clean™ with Alsco Uniforms."

Under this alliance, Alsco will equip the Pacers' Alsco Uniforms Mop Crew with uniforms showcasing the adaptability and functionality of Alsco's workwear, while the crew ensures a pristine playing surface for the team. The Alsco Uniforms Mop Crew will use branded mops courtesy of Alsco Uniforms.

Terry Tiernon, Pacers SVP of Corporate Partnerships, remarked, "The Indiana Pacers are pleased to be partnering with Alsco Uniforms this season at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Alsco Uniforms is a trailblazer in their industry, and we enjoy working with a national company that has a strong local presence."

This collaboration not only enhances the visibility of Alsco Uniforms in the sports arena but also accentuates the professionalism that Alsco represents. The partnership reflects a mutual ambition to uphold a high standard of service, cleanliness and community engagement as the Pacers power into the new season.

Tip-off for the Indiana Pacers 2023-2024 regular season is Wednesday, October 25, at Gainbridge Fieldhouse against the Washington Wizards at 7:00pm ET. This is the beginning of seven of the team's first nine home games of the season.

ABOUT PACERS SPORTS & ENTERTAINMENT:

Pacers Sports & Entertainment is an integrated sports and entertainment company including the Indiana Pacers, Indiana Fever, Fort Wayne Mad Ants, Pacers Gaming, Pacers Foundation Inc., and Gainbridge Fieldhouse operations. Its team of inspired and dedicated employees has the shared purpose of winning through commitment to excellence, serving the local community and entertaining fans and guests.

ABOUT ALSCO UNIFORMS

Alsco Uniforms (alsco.com) is a fifth-generation family-owned and -operated uniform company founded in 1889 and recognized by the prestigious Hohenstein Institute for having invented the uniform rental industry. Celebrating 135 years in business, Alsco Uniforms provides uniform laundry services and other products that keep businesses clean and safe for a range of customers in the healthcare, automotive, industrial and hospitality industries. With more than 200 locations and 16,000 employees, Alsco provides laundry rental services to over 355,000 customers in 12 countries, which makes Alsco Uniforms the largest uniform company in the world. Visit alsco.com to learn more about why It Pays to Keep Clean™ with Alsco Uniforms. Join Alsco on Facebook at Facebook.com/AlscoUniforms, on X at @alscouniforms, on Instagram at @alscoinc, and on LinkedIn at Alsco.

