Indiana Selected for National Initiative to Advance Strategies for Supporting Family Caregivers

INDIANAPOLIS, Feb. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In recognition of Indiana state officials' efforts to promote support programs for family caregivers, the state has been selected to participate in a multi-state collaborative, Helping States Support Families Caring for an Aging America. This national initiative is led by the Center for Health Care Strategies (CHCS) and aims to strengthen state-based opportunities to support family caregivers of older adults. The initiative is made possible by The John A. Hartford Foundation and The Michigan Health Endowment Fund.

Over the next two years, representatives from the Division of Aging will work alongside the Indiana Department of Health, Caregiver Homes from Seniorlink, and AARP. This Indiana coalition will join colleagues from seven other participating states, including Iowa, Michigan, Minnesota, New York, Tennessee, Texas and Washington, to develop and enhance strategies that assist family caregivers. They will benefit from peer-to-peer learning opportunities, as well as technical assistance from CHCS and leading experts throughout this time. The initiative will focus on strengthening family caregivers' capacity to care for loved ones, including the use of new technologies, increased access to respite care, and formal training for family caregivers.

Since 2013, Caregiver Homes of Indiana, a subsidiary of Seniorlink, has worked with the Indiana State Division of Aging to provide Structured Family Caregiving (SFC). The program offers critical financial, educational, and emotional support to family members caring for Medicaid-eligible older adults at home.

SFC is one initiative at the center of Governor Eric Holcomb's pursuit of long-term care solutions that produce the best health outcomes for aging Hoosiers. Most recently, the state coordinated a Medicaid Expedited Eligibility Pilot to speed up Medicaid enrollment for those who need home-based services like SFC. This is in response to caregiver calls for help, as instances of caring for relatives and spouses at home rise during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"The state of Indiana understands the valuable role of the family caregiver within the healthcare ecosystem," said Jennifer Trowbridge, Senior Director of Caregiver Homes in Indiana. "We're honored to be a part of this important initiative and for the opportunity to work in collaboration with the Division of Aging, Department of Health and AARP."

Family caregiving is an activity that spans generations — across all racial, ethnic, and cultural identities as well as income and education levels. Since 2015, the number of adults in the United States caring for a family member or friend age 50 or older has increased to more than 53 million individuals.

This is the second phase of the Helping States Support Families Caring for an Aging America initiative. CHCS will distill lessons from the states' efforts, which will be shared broadly with stakeholders across the country. For more information, visit www.chcs.org/supportingfamilycaregivers/.

About The John A. Hartford Foundation

The John A. Hartford Foundation, based in New York City, is a private, nonpartisan, national philanthropy dedicated to improving the care of older adults. For more than three decades, the organization has been the leader in building a field of experts in aging and testing and replicating innovative approaches to care. The Foundation has three priority areas: creating age-friendly health systems, supporting family caregivers, and improving serious illness and end-of-life care. Working with its grantees, the Foundation strives to change the status quo and create a society where older adults can continue their vital contributions.

About the Michigan Health Endowment Fund

The Michigan Health Endowment Fund [The Health Fund] is a philanthropic foundation that works to improve the health and wellness of Michigan residents while reducing healthcare costs. The Health Fund supports organizations across Michigan, from grassroots groups addressing local health challenges to large agencies working in every county. From the urban streetscapes of downtown Detroit all the way to the rural corners of the Upper Peninsula, its partners are doing innovative, evidence-based work to improve the health and wellness of Michigan residents.

About the Center for Health Care Strategies

The Center for Health Care Strategies (CHCS) is a nonprofit policy center committed to improving health care quality for low-income Americans. CHCS works with state and federal agencies, health plans, providers, and community-based organizations to develop innovative programs that better serve people with complex and high-cost health care needs.

About Caregiver Homes from Seniorlink

Caregiver Homes from Seniorlink is a tech-enabled health services company focused on keeping care in the home, where family caregivers play a pivotal role. The Company's solutions combine Vela, Seniorlink's collaboration technology, with evidence-based clinical protocols and the human touch of dedicated care teams working in partnership with family caregivers. Seniorlink's solutions lead to improved outcomes, cost savings and improved consumer engagement and satisfaction for health plans and providers. To learn more about Caregiver Homes of Indiana, visit https://info.seniorlink.com/indianacares4you.

