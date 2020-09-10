Indiana State Department of Health Teams with Zotec Partners on Vaccine Provisioning Strategy

INDIANAPOLIS, Sept. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Zotec Partners (Zotec), one of the country's largest, privately-held, technology-enabled revenue cycle management (RCM) companies for healthcare providers and their patients, today announced the second phase of their partnership with the Indiana State Department of Health (ISDH) to use Zotec's technology to facilitate the distribution of flu vaccinations throughout Indiana.

The second phase will begin in September with the deployment of seasonal flu vaccines. Hoosiers will be able to leverage Zotec's first-of-its-kind technology to register for flu vaccinations, confirm demographic information and receive text updates. This same technology can be used for COVID-19 vaccinations once they become available.

"The State of Indiana is at the forefront of solving for this COVID-19 crisis," said T. Scott Law, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Zotec Partners. "The Governor and his team are progressively thinking of ways to protect Indiana's most vulnerable, and that will begin with our strategy to combat seasonal flu. We are excited to further leverage our technology once a COVID vaccination is approved and ready for deployment."

This announcement comes on the heels of Federal health officials urging states to get ready for coronavirus vaccine distribution by November 1. Once the coronavirus vaccine is available, the State of Indiana will be able to leverage Zotec's technology to text registration details to individuals, who can then easily schedule their appointment and expedite the process by providing insurance information and registration documentation from their mobile device.

"We are hopeful that we can continue to support and safeguard patients across Indiana through efficient vaccinating," stated Law.

Zotec initially partnered with ISDH in April to facilitate COVID-19 testing throughout Indiana. By working closely with the State and its lab facility over the course of a few weeks, Zotec delivered an efficient, automated process to patients who may have been impacted by COVID-19. They also provided bar-coded labels with routing information for labs and facilitates communications between the Department of Health and Indiana patients.

About Zotec Partners

Since 1998, Zotec Partners has developed and deployed solutions and services for healthcare organizations of all sizes and specialties with proprietary technology, people-centered service, and measurable results. An innovator in the business of healthcare, Zotec delivers financial and patient experience solutions to providers that transform their healthcare business relationships and simplify some of the most complex processes in healthcare. Today, Zotec manages more than 100 million medical encounters annually, and counting, and is the chosen partner for thousands of providers across the nation, improving the lives and relationships of patients and providers through intuitive interfaces, revenue cycle processes, deep analytics, clear price transparency, actionable reporting, and simple information sharing.

