INDIANA TEAMSTERS RATIFY NEW CONTRACT WITH MORGAN FOODS

Agreement Strengthens Wages, Benefits, and Worker Protections

AUSTIN, Ind., Dec. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Members of Teamsters Local 89 in Austin, Indiana, have voted overwhelmingly to ratify a new contract with Morgan Foods. Teamsters at the food production facility perform essential roles in production, maintenance, sanitation, logistics, and quality operations.

The new six-year agreement includes substantial wage increases averaging 31 percent over the life of the contract, a $6,000 after-tax ratification bonus, and strengthened benefits and workplace protections.

"I want to thank our bargaining committee for their tireless work and unwavering commitment throughout this process," said Avral Thompson, President of Local 89. "This contract delivers real economic security and protects the dignity of the workers who make Morgan Foods successful."

In addition to economic gains, the contract contains strengthened seniority language for job bidding and overtime and additional leave of absence provisions.

"Having worked at Morgan Foods for over 30 years, I've seen the difference a strong contract can make," said Jim Clemmons, chief steward and maintenance worker at Morgan Foods. "The gains we secured — better pay, better benefits, and stronger protections — will make a real difference for our families and our future."

Teamsters Local 89 proudly represents over 20,000 workers in Kentucky and Southern Indiana across dozens of industries such as trucking, shipping and logistics, warehousing, gaming, and grocery. For more information, go to teamsters89.com.

