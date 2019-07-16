Indiana Toll Road Reduces Traffic Incidents by 30 Percent Using Extreme Networks

SAN JOSE, Calif., July 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Cars and commutes are growing increasingly connected, with wired and wireless networks serving as the linchpin to reliable and secure transportation infrastructure. To improve driver safety on its connected highway, the ITR Concession Company (ITRCC) deployed Extreme Networks, Inc. (Nasdaq: EXTR) software-driven network solutions. The Intelligent Transportation Systems (ITS) powered by Extreme's Smart OmniEdge™ technology provide real-time updates on traffic patterns, enabling safer, more coordinated use of the roadway. As a result, the highway system has reduced traffic incidents by 30 percent. At the same time, ITRCC is laying the foundation to deploy advanced transportation technology, such as digital speed limit signs that adjust based on weather conditions, wrong-way driver detection, and smart truck parking systems.

Indiana Toll Road spans 157 miles and is serviced by 22 toll plazas, five maintenance barns, and two administration buildings. The network is a crucial component of the infrastructure – it supports thousands of devices, including more than 500 IP-connected phones, 300 IP-connected cameras, and 150 automated video signs that are critical to maintaining operations, guiding motorists, and keeping roadways safe. Working with Qubit Networks to deploy Extreme technology, ITRCC can now better identify and resolve bottlenecks, ensure greater operational efficiency, and simplify network management, giving back valuable time to its IT team so they can focus on future-looking projects.

Key benefits:

A reliable, high-performance network : With Extreme Elements™ from its Smart OmniEdge Solution, including ExtremeMobility™ and ExtremeSwitching™ technology, ITRCC benefits from greater uptime and a scalable network that offers continuous connectivity to power a diverse array of critical connected devices, in-house applications, and software management systems.

: With Extreme Elements™ from its Smart OmniEdge Solution, including ExtremeMobility™ and ExtremeSwitching™ technology, ITRCC benefits from greater uptime and a scalable network that offers continuous connectivity to power a diverse array of critical connected devices, in-house applications, and software management systems. Heightened security and granular visibility : Collecting tolls requires access to sensitive customer account information, making data security a priority. Elements like ExtremeControl™ NAC software integrates with Extreme Management Center™ to provide IT with centralized, granular visibility and end-to-end control of connected devices across the network. This gives the team the means to monitor all devices and applications that operate across the network with ease in order to protect valuable customer data and reduce security vulnerabilities.

: Collecting tolls requires access to sensitive customer account information, making data security a priority. Elements like ExtremeControl™ NAC software integrates with Extreme Management Center™ to provide IT with centralized, granular visibility and end-to-end control of connected devices across the network. This gives the team the means to monitor all devices and applications that operate across the network with ease in order to protect valuable customer data and reduce security vulnerabilities. Simplified, automated network management: The Extreme Management Center™ Element enables ITRCC to automate and manage its network with a single pane of glass, gain insights into the performance of applications and the network, and ensure smooth operations and fast problem resolution. Streamlined management means the IT team can focus on higher-level strategy and take on more innovative programs.

Executive Perspectives

Juan Ignacio Gomez, Chief Information Officer, The Indiana Toll Road Concession Company

"Our core mission is ensuring a safe travel experience for our community. We don't want to have to worry about networking and device management — and with Extreme, we don't have to. Since deploying Extreme Networks, we've experienced immediate benefits in streamlined operations, enhanced bandwidth and greater security. As a result, our team finally has the time to innovate and tackle forward-looking opportunities that weren't possible before, such as connected vehicles and advanced automation."

Abby Strong, Vice President of Product Marketing, Extreme Networks

"Because they're so baked into our daily lives, it's easy to take transportation systems — from highways to public transit to bridges — for granted. But teams around the world, like the ITR Concession Company, are reimagining transportation and leveraging automation to make driving safer and smarter. The future of transportation is autonomous, and it starts with the network. Using a combination of Extreme Elements, ITRCC has created a custom network that adapts to its unique needs, helping transform both passenger and staff experience for the better."

Ryan Seaburg, Chief Executive Officer, Qubit Networks

"Our mission at Qubit is providing exceptional service and making sure our customers have best-in-breed technology. We're on a constant pursuit for innovative solutions — which is why we choose to work with Extreme Networks. Leveraging Extreme's intelligent, adaptive, and secure solutions, we're able to work closely with ITRCC to ensure that IT isn't seen as an inhibitor to progress. Rather, infrastructure can drive progress."

