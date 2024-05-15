INDIANA VEIN SPECIALISTS WELCOMES MICHAEL SHAO, M.D.

INDIANAPOLIS, May 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Indiana Vein Specialists (IVS) is pleased to announce that Michael Shao, MD has joined their practice and will be seeing patients starting June 3, 2024.

Indiana Vein Specialists (IVS) is pleased to announce that Michael Shao, MD has joined their practice and will be seeing patients starting June 3, 2024. Indiana Vein Specialists (IVS) is pleased to announce that Michael Shao, MD has joined their practice and will be seeing patients starting June 3, 2024.

Dr. Shao brings with him a wealth of knowledge and experience, with a steadfast devotion to patient advocacy and a commitment to teaching and research. As a board-certified vascular surgeon and a thought leader in the field of venous treatment, he has over 15 years of surgical experience and has developed a reputation for providing cutting-edge care to his patients. He will be joining Indiana Vein Specialists with a special focus on lower extremity ulceration care, as well as minimally invasive thermal and non-thermal ablation treatments for chronic venous insufficiency.

"We are thrilled to welcome Dr. Shao to the IVS team," says Dr. Jeffery Schoonover, owner and chief medical officer of Indiana Vein Specialists. "His exceptional clinical experience, broad academic background, and deep compassion for his patients makes him a perfect fit for our multidisciplinary clinical team. With several research publications and national presentations, I have personally witnessed Dr. Shao's impact on patient care and believe he will be an incredible asset to the greater Indianapolis area and our diverse referral base throughout the Hoosier state."

Dr. Shao received his undergraduate degree in Biology from the prestigious Massachusetts Institute of Technology, and his doctoral degree from Mount Sinai School of Medicine in New York. He completed his general surgery training and vascular surgery fellowship at the University of Chicago Medical Center. He is an active member of the American Vein and Lymphatic Society, the Association for Academic Surgery (AAS), the Vascular and Endovascular Surgery Society (VESS), and the Society for Vascular Surgery (SVS).

About Indiana Vein Specialists

Indiana Vein Specialists, proudly serves Indiana with two locations in Carmel and Fishers and treats a wide range of conditions related to lower extremity pain, swelling, advanced stasis dermatitis, venous ulcers, varicose veins, post-thrombotic syndrome and other disorders including phlebolymphedema. Their team of physicians, nurse practitioners, lymphatic physical therapists, and vascular technologists work together to provide evidence-based diagnosis, treatment, and management of chronic venous and lymphatic insufficiency.

To learn more, visit www.indyveins.com or call 317-348-3020 or 1-888-LEG-VEIN (534-8346)

SOURCE Indiana Vein Specialists