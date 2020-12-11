Indiana Visitor to The Venetian Resort Hits Jackpot for more than $650,000 on Aristocrat's Mad Max: Fury Road™ Slot Game

Click to download high-res image

ABOUT ARISTOCRAT TECHNOLOGIES INC.

Aristocrat Technologies Inc. is a subsidiary of Aristocrat Leisure Limited (ASX: ALL), a global games leader with more than 6,000 employees. The company is licensed in over 300 gaming jurisdictions, operates in more than 90 countries, and offers a unique blend products and services. The company is the leading designer, manufacturer and distributor of Class III games as well as Class II Innovations for Native American casinos and emerging markets. The company's mission is to bring joy to life through the power of play. Its values are rooted in creativity and technology, and the company has a rich history of innovation that has shaped the gaming industry over many decades. For further information, visit the company's website at www.aristocrat-us.com.

Aristocrat Media Contact

Meghan Sleik, [email protected]

