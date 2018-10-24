Indiana Wesleyan University to transfer in all Argosy University credits

MARION, Ind., March 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Indiana Wesleyan University, which has a generous transfer policy for adult and online students, has announced that it will offer a tuition discount and transfer in all credits for Argosy University students who are left searching for options after Argosy University announced on Friday that it was shutting down its academic operations.

To help Argosy University students impacted by the for-profit university's recent closure, IWU has agreed to transfer in all Argosy University credits (100-level or higher) in which at least a "C" or higher was earned according to each program's published transfer requirements.

Through March 2020, IWU is also offering Argosy University students a 15-percent tuition discount on all degrees offered through IWU–National & Global.

"We are looking forward to welcoming Argosy University students to IWU with open arms," said Matt Lucas, D.A., chancellor for IWU–National & Global. "We will work tirelessly to ensure the transition is as smooth and as efficient as possible for these students."

IWU–National & Global — a nonprofit, regionally accredited institution — currently has about 9,000 adult students attending classes either online or at one of IWU's 15 education centers located in Indiana, Kentucky and Ohio. IWU's online students come from all over the United States as well as other countries. The university has more than 90 online and onsite degree programs available through its Adult Enrollment Services.

IWU, the largest private university in Indiana, has a history of offering generous discounts and transfer policies to displaced students for the past several years.

Students who are interested in learning more about IWU's online or onsite degree programs may begin their transfer process by calling 1-866-498-4968.

Argosy University, based in Orange, Calif., announced Friday that, 18 years after its founding, it was closing its 16 different campuses in all 11 states.

About Indiana Wesleyan University

Indiana Wesleyan University (IWU) is a Christian comprehensive university of The Wesleyan Church that is committed to global liberal arts and professional education. The university system includes IWU—Marion, where about 3,000 students are enrolled in traditional programs on the main campus in Marion, Ind.; IWU —National and Global, which includes more than 9,000 adult learners throughout the world who study online or at 15 education centers in Indiana, Kentucky and Ohio; and Wesley Seminary at Indiana Wesleyan University, which offers a practical and student-centered approach for busy, working ministers. IWU's DeVoe School of Business, the School of Nursing, the School of Health Sciences, the School of Educational Leadership, the School of Service and Leadership, and the Division of Liberal Arts are all housed within the National and Global campus. More information is available at www.indwes.edu.

