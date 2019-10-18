Indianapolis-Area Digital Marketing Agency Launches New Software for Small Business Owners

FISHERS, Ind., Oct. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- MediaFuel, a Fishers-based digital marketing agency, has released a new, cloud-based cash flow management tool. FuelGauge software is the brainchild of MediaFuel founder Jeff Kivett, who started the agency 17 years ago.

Kivett created FuelGauge because he couldn't find an online tool that allowed him to update project statuses, manage his cash flow position and track billing and revenue all in one place, without resorting to spreadsheets.

FuelGauge: Simple Cashflow Forecasting

"Every business owner worries, but one thing that helps is knowing where my business stands," said Kivett. "As my business grew, I was creating multiple spreadsheets, trying to get a true picture of how my business was doing. I knew what tool I needed, but it didn't exist. That's why I created FuelGauge.

"I've used FuelGauge for over a year now," Kivett continued. "I'm excited to share this tool. It has helped me manage and grow my business, and I know it will help other small business owners do the same."

FuelGauge helps project-based business owners:

Save time.

Organize clients and projects in one place. FuelGauge allows for unlimited and recurring clients and projects. The ability to replicate projects and clients minimizes data entry and saves time.

FuelGauge allows for unlimited and recurring clients and projects. The ability to replicate projects and clients minimizes data entry and saves time. Keep track of project statuses. FuelGauge allows users to drag and drop a project from active to pending to manage the chaos and wasted time of projects stopping and starting.

Make smarter business decisions.

Get the big picture. FuelGauge enables users to sort projects into categories so it's easy to see which areas of the business are generating the most revenue and which ones need development.

FuelGauge enables users to sort projects into categories so it's easy to see which areas of the business are generating the most revenue and which ones need development. Understand cash flow. FuelGauge gives users a simple way to monitor and project cash flow and get the peace of mind that comes with planning ahead and knowing their business has sufficient funds to cover both standard operating and unexpected expenses .

Get peace of mind.

Financial summaries 24/7/365. With FuelGauge, business owners can get a snapshot of their business' financial position and financial forecast , anywhere they have online access.

FuelGauge is packed with features that a small business owner needs . It's available on a free 45-day trial, with no upfront credit card required. From the first day, FuelGauge users will enjoy the support of the FuelGauge customer success team and a video support library to get them up and running quickly.

Get more information about FuelGauge or start a free 45-day trial today .

About MediaFuel

MediaFuel is an Indianapolis-area-based digital marketing agency that specializes in designing strategic communication plans to generate business demand.

MediaFuel is a full-service agency that offers SEO and lead generation website design, branding and video production , including product showcase, 360 and virtual reality videos, brand videos, 3D animation and motion graphics.

