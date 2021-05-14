Indianapolis Changes Name to “Block City” as Mayor Joe Hogsett Issues Proclamation in Support of Myles Turner’s Candidacy for NBA Defensive Player of the Year.

The proclamation comes in response to a fan petition released earlier this month calling upon the Mayor to give Myles Turner an assist in creating national awareness for his on-court defensive efforts. The city's honorary name change to "Block City" references Turner's epic on-the-court blocks and defensive efforts through a historic statistical defensive season that's seen him dominate the competition all season long.

With an average of 3.4 blocks, 6.5 rebounds and 0.9 steals per game, Turner has single handedly turned the city of Indianapolis into "Block City," hosting nightly highlight reel block parties against the best in the NBA. Together, Mayor Joe Hogsett, MTN DEW, the Indiana Pacers and its fans are taking the final step to help Turner seal the deal by making "Block City" official.

Proclamation Text

WHEREAS, Indiana Pacers Center Myles Turner, who is having the best defensive season of his career by leading the league with 3.4 blocks per game – an Indiana Pacers Franchise record, contesting the most shots at the rim – 13.2 rim contests out of 100, and averaging 0.9 steals, has embraced the role as the team's defensive captain and is dedicated to pursuing the 2021 National Basketball Association (NBA) Defensive Player of the Year award; and

WHEREAS, MTN DEW, the Indiana Pacers and their fans have petitioned the City of Indianapolis to help raise awareness of Myles Turner's historic season and fuel his quest to earn the NBA's highest honor for defensive excellence, NBA Defensive Player of the Year, by enlisting the support of the city to elevate his candidacy; and

WHEREAS, the City of Indianapolis is proud to support the Indiana Pacers basketball team, its players, fans and sponsors as a source of hometown pride, perseverance and community on and off the court; and

WHEREAS, to raise further awareness, MTN DEW has committed to donating 200 packages of essential items, including water, food, toiletries and blankets to Myles Turner's charity, W.A.R.M. (Work As Role Models), that will support Indianapolis residents in need; and

WHEREAS, today, the City of Indianapolis commends MTN DEW for its charge to elevate Myles Turner's campaign for 2021 NBA Defensive Player of the Year and issues its full support by formally recognizing his on-court defensive prowess and contributions to the City of Indianapolis.

NOW, THEREFORE, I, JOSEPH H. HOGSETT, MAYOR OF THE CITY OF INDIANAPOLIS, DO HEREBY PROCLAIM THAT, ON MAY 14, 2021:

THE CITY OF INDIANAPOLIS WILL BE RENAMED "BLOCK CITY" FOR THE DAY IN SUPPORT OF TURNER'S CANDIDACY FOR THE 2021 NBA DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR AWARD

and I ask all citizens to join me in this observation.

"Myles Turner has always been a huge defensive presence and a fan favorite in Indianapolis, but he's truly reached elite status this season," said Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett. "Off the court, he's made an impact in the Indianapolis community through his charity, W.A.R.M. (Work As Role Models). I'm excited to put the full support of the city behind Myles and lift him above his DPOY peers by renaming Indianapolis "Block City" in his honor today."

To further support Turner and generate awareness tied to his DPOY campaign, MTN DEW is donating 200 packages of essential items, including water, food, toiletries and blankets to his charity, W.A.R.M. (Work As Role Models). All donations will support Indianapolis residents in need.

"I've upped my game this year to chase my DPOY dreams and even though I had to miss a few games I give my Pacers teammates and the fans everything I've every minute I'm on the court," said Myles Turner, Indiana Pacers. "I'd like to thank the Pacers fans, MTN DEW and Mayor Joe Hogsett for supporting me every step of the way in my journey. I truly can't believe Indianapolis has been renamed "Block City" today and look forward to getting back on the court to help my team with our playoff push."

