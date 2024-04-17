INDIANAPOLIS COLTS CHOOSE HELLAS' MATRIX HELIX® TURF, GEO COOLFILL®, AND CUSHDRAIN® FOR SAFETY AND PERFORMANCE ENHANCEMENT

INDIANAPOLIS, April 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Indianapolis Colts will kick off the 2024 NFL season on a new synthetic turf system that has environmentally friendly organic infill and a shock pad designed with safety in mind. Hellas, which is the largest vertically integrated sports contractor in America, has successfully installed a Matrix Helix® monofilament 120 yard synthetic field at the Colts' Indiana Farm Bureau Practice Center.

"Hellas crews successfully completed the Colts installation process in less than four weeks." Hellas CEO Reed J. Seaton Post this The Matrix Helix® turf installed at the Indiana Farm Bureau Practice Center in Indianapolis by Hellas offers several key strengths, including optimal cleat interaction, stable footing, and excellent shock absorption. The innovative shape memory technology of helix involves curled monofilament fibers that securely hold the infill in place, preventing migration and splash-out. Expressing his enthusiasm regarding the partnership with the Indianapolis Colts, Hellas President and CEO Reed J. Seaton stated, "Hellas is committed to providing the highest quality turf system, including the Cushdrain pad and organic infill, to ensure the safest playing surface for athletes at the highest level."

Hellas, which is the Official Turf Partner of the Indianapolis Colts, has prior experience working with 13 other NFL teams installing the same Matrix Helix turf system across the league. Lucas Oil Stadium, where the Colts have played home games since 2008, is also getting a Matrix Helix turf synthetic system later this summer.

Matrix Helix turf by Hellas offers several key strengths, including optimal cleat interaction, stable footing, and excellent shock absorption. The innovative shape memory technology of helix involves curled monofilament fibers that securely hold the infill in place, preventing migration and splash-out.

In addition to the Matrix Helix turf installation, Hellas crews have implemented the Cushdrain® shock pad. This elastic layer, expertly paved over a laser-graded drainstone foundation, ensures a level playing surface that maintains its integrity through multiple life cycles. The Cushdrain pad significantly reduces the risk of athlete injuries caused by hard impacts with the surface. Furthermore, the Colts have chosen Geo Coolfill® infill, which is 100% organic and boasts optimal energy restitution and superior foot control. The outdoor facilities will further benefit from the Geo Coolfill material, as it reduces field surface temperatures by up to 40⁰.

Beyond the Colts' facilities, Hellas has installed Geo Coolfill infill at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, as well as practice facilities for the Tennessee Titans, Philadelphia Eagles, and Miami Dolphins. Hellas has also installed Matrix Helix turf at Michigan City High School in Northern Indiana and plans to install the same turf system at Salem Community Schools later this summer.

Expressing his enthusiasm regarding the partnership with the Indianapolis Colts, Hellas President and CEO Reed J. Seaton stated, "Hellas is committed to providing the highest quality turf system, including the Cushdrain pad and organic infill, to ensure the safest playing surface for athletes at the highest level." Seaton further added, "When renovations were needed for the Colts' indoor practice facility, Hellas crews successfully completed the installation process in less than four weeks."

With the NCAA Swimming and Diving National Championships and the concert season wrapping up at Lucas Oil Stadium, Hellas crews now turn their attention to the Colts' home stadium. The same Matrix Helix turf system with Cushdrain pad, and Geo Coolfill infill will be installed at Lucas Oil Stadium this summer.

In addition to making remarkable strides in the United States, Hellas is also expanding its presence in Europe. As the Indianapolis Colts visit Germany and Austria as part of the NFL's Global Markets Program in April 2024, Hellas will be making its own impact by installing a Matrix Helix turf field at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London, England. With a prevailing sense of optimism surrounding the Colts' upcoming season, Indianapolis is buzzing with excitement.

About Hellas – Headquartered in Austin, Texas, Hellas is America's largest sports contractor specializing in the manufacturing, construction, and installation of sports surfaces and amenities. With complete control over product manufacturing and the ownership and operation of heavy construction equipment, Hellas provides a comprehensive one-stop-shop for turf, tracks, courts, and sports lighting projects. Alongside hundreds of successful K-12 and collegiate sports construction projects, Hellas has installed turf at both practice and home fields for various NFL teams, including the Indianapolis Colts, Dallas Cowboys, Tennessee Titans, and Houston Texans. Hellas has also installed Matrix Helix turf at SoFi Stadium, home of the LA Rams and LA Chargers, as well as Allegiant Stadium, home of the Las Vegas Raiders. Practice facilities for the Jacksonville Jaguars, Kansas City Chiefs, Arizona Cardinals, Miami Dolphins, Philadelphia Eagles, Green Bay Packers, and Washington Commanders are among those that have also chosen Hellas to install Matrix Helix turf. For more information, please visit www.hellasconstruction.com.

About Indianapolis Colts – Based in Indianapolis, the Colts are an American professional football team competing in the National Football League (NFL) as a member of the American Football Conference South Division. Since 1987, the Colts have been the host team for the NFL Scouting Combine. The team played in the RCA Dome from 1984 to 2007, and their home games are currently held at Lucas Oil Stadium, which opened in 2008. For more information, visit Colts.com

Contact: Jeff Power

Hellas Director of Communications

[email protected]

SOURCE Hellas