Indianapolis experts recommend regular HVAC maintenance to ensure safety and comfort this winter

Peterman Brothers, a top area HVAC service provider, advises homeowners to take steps now to keep their heating systems operating efficiently and effectively

INDIANAPOLIS, Oct. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Peterman Brothers, a leading HVAC and plumbing company serving the Greater Indianapolis area, urges homeowners to take steps now to prepare their home's heating system for winter and ensure their families stay warm, comfortable and safe during the coldest months of the year.

"Many people don't think about the state of their heating equipment until they need a major repair or replacement," said Chad Peterman, president of Peterman Brothers. "But emergency service during winter can be inconvenient, and the costs can add up quickly. Putting in a little planning and effort now can help you save significant time and money in the long run. You'll enjoy more efficient and consistent performance from your HVAC system and have peace of mind when the temperatures drop."

With a professional tune-up, an expert technician can identify any minor issues and recommend repairs, reducing the likelihood of bigger issues down the line. A tune-up can help you:

  • Avoid breakdowns and equipment failure: When temperatures drop, your HVAC works harder to keep you comfortable. If a system is nearing the end of its lifecycle or has unaddressed underlying issues, the extra stress could result in breakdown or failure.
  • Extend the life of your system: Identifying and repairing minor issues during routine maintenance reduces the daily wear and tear that can add up and shorten the working lifespan of expensive heating equipment. Keeping your system running smoothly with regular professional maintenance gives you peace of mind and maximizes long-term performance.
  • Reduce energy consumption and costs: Tune-ups optimize your heating system's performance. The system won't have to work as hard to keep you and your family comfortable. That means you'll use less energy (and see the results in your monthly energy bill).
  • Keep your family and home safe: An unmaintained heating system can pose fire and other safety risks, including the risk of carbon monoxide poisoning.

Peterman Brothers is available to help with any plumbing or heating needs. For more information, call (260) 201-3070 or visit https://www.petermanhvac.com/

About Peterman Brothers
Founded in 1986, Peterman Brothers provides residential heating, cooling, and plumbing services in the Greater Indianapolis area. A second-generation family business, the company offers a 100% satisfaction guarantee with any new installation of HVAC equipment. All technicians are certified through the North American Technical Excellence (NATE) program and fully bonded and insured. Peterman Brothers offers several financing options with approved credit. To find out more, call (260) 201-3070 or visit https://www.petermanhvac.com.

