Indianapolis Fire Department Selects ESO Software Platform for Patient Care and Fire Incident Reporting

"We are constantly on the lookout for ways to be more efficient and effective," said Joseph Krebsbach, Deputy Chief of the Indianapolis Fire Department. "The fact that these two software platforms integrate with each other and allow us to share important data and insights across the entire department will help us really identify areas where we can improve and areas we are doing well to ensure the ongoing health and safety of the communities we serve. Additionally, the ability to quickly and easily comply with national reporting requirements will save us a tremendous amount of time."

Indianapolis Fire Department will implement EHR and Fire Incidents over the next few months, with the intention of going live this summer.

Benefits for Indianapolis Fire Department and city stations include:

Integrated, state-of-the-art, web-based electronic patient care reporting (ePCR) and fire reporting system to quickly and easily input and share data

Detailed analytics to provide insights around injuries, performance and patient outcomes to drive improvement

Full compliance and integration with NEMSIS 3.0 and NFIRS for easy and automatic reporting of data

Expertise, training and consultation to ensure opportunity for success for the city and all agencies

"We're excited to partner with Indianapolis Fire Department and be a part of the journey to help improve the health and safety of the city of Indianapolis," said Chris Dillie, President and CEO of ESO. "We continue to learn about the power of data and the insights we can derive from that data to really make smarter decisions that help our department and agency partners truly be successful."

About ESO

ESO Solutions, Inc., is dedicated to improving community health and safety through the power of data. Since its founding in 2004, the company has been a pioneer in electronic patient care records (ePCR) software for emergency medical services, fire departments and ambulance services. Today, ESO serves more than 14,000 customers throughout the U.S. The company's healthcare, community safety and technology experts deliver the most innovative software and data solutions on the market, including the industry-leading ESO Electronic Health Record (EHR); ESO Health Data Exchange (HDE), the first-of-its-kind healthcare interoperability platform; record management system (RMS) for fire departments; and ambulance revenue recovery/billing software. ESO is also playing a leading role in helping EMS provider organizations across the nation successfully transition to NEMSIS Version 3 and new state standards for electronic patient care reporting.

ESO is headquartered in Austin, Texas. For more information, visit www.esosolutions.com.

