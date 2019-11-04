Indianapolis Gastroenterology and Hepatology joins GI Alliance

"We are thrilled to welcome IGH, a practice we have come to know well over the past several years," said Dr. Jim Weber, CEO of GI Alliance. "This talented group of physicians and administrators has dedicated their careers to building a culture of excellence in GI medicine. IGH aligns with the other excellent practices across the country that have joined the GI Alliance."

"Partnering with the GI Alliance gives IGH access to the strategic resources of a formidable national organization, allowing us to improve our operational efficiency while retaining significant clinical autonomy," said Dr. Michael Morelli, President of IGH. "We will continue to provide the same high-quality gastrointestinal care we always have."

GI Alliance aims to support future IGH growth in Indiana and surrounding states. Jim Turner, of IGH, remarked, "Through this new partnership, we are looking to expand the presence of IGH with other Indiana-based gastroenterology groups, community hospitals and employer groups whose mission and culture are, like ours, focused foremost on their patients."

The physician partners and management of GI Alliance, along with Waud Capital Partners (WCP), are equity investors in GIA. GSO, the credit arm of The Blackstone Group, provides GIA's credit facility.

About GI Alliance

GI Alliance is a physician-led, GI services organization supporting the needs of more than 315 independent gastroenterologists operating in Texas, Louisiana, Illinois, Arizona and Indiana. GI practices that are part of the GI Alliance are focused on providing the highest-quality care to their patients. In addition to providing operational support for GI practices, GI Alliance is working to unite gastroenterologists nationwide to align interests and improve quality of care for patients.

About Indianapolis Gastroenterology and Hepatology

IGH is a regional medical practice comprised of board-certified private practice gastroenterologists and allied professionals. They are dedicated to improving the health of their patients by providing the highest quality gastrointestinal care utilizing evidence-based medicine in a safe, cost-effective, compassionate manner, following clinical standards as determined by available scientific knowledge, best practice and innovative treatment. Indianapolis Gastroenterology and Hepatology (IGH) was formed in 1975.

