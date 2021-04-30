Indianapolis homeowners need to prepare houses for basement flooding

INDIANAPOLIS, April 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Peterman Heating, Cooling & Plumbing, a leading HVAC and plumbing company serving the Greater Indianapolis area, wants to help homeowners prevent basement flooding from storms and heavy spring rains.

"Nobody wants to come home to a flooded basement and the prospect of expensive repairs because of water damage," said Chad Peterman, president of Peterman Heating, Cooling & Plumbing. "With some preparation, homeowners in the Greater Indianapolis area can make sure they're ready when heavy weather strikes."

Here are four ways for homeowners to prepare their homes for heavy rains and flooding:

Install or maintain sump pumps : The best weapon against water damage in basements is the installation of a sump pump to remove water as it accumulates underneath the home; however, the pump can't help if it isn't in working order. An annual inspection will ensure the pump will work at top capacity when needed.

: The best weapon against water damage in basements is the installation of a sump pump to remove water as it accumulates underneath the home; however, the pump can't help if it isn't in working order. An annual inspection will ensure the pump will work at top capacity when needed. Install back-flow valves : To help prevent sewer water from backing up into the home during heavy rains, homeowners should consider installing inexpensive sewer backflow valves.

: To help prevent sewer water from backing up into the home during heavy rains, homeowners should consider installing inexpensive sewer backflow valves. Keep gutters and downspouts clean : One of the most important home maintenance tasks is cleaning out gutters and downspouts to keep them free from debris and leaves. If rain cannot drain properly from a roof, it increases the chance of basement flooding. In addition, make sure that downspouts are positioned at least three feet away from the foundation to reduce water infiltration.

: One of the most important home maintenance tasks is cleaning out gutters and downspouts to keep them free from debris and leaves. If rain cannot drain properly from a roof, it increases the chance of basement flooding. In addition, make sure that downspouts are positioned at least three feet away from the foundation to reduce water infiltration. Check for leaks: It's important to repair any cracks in basement walls, floors, and around windows that could allow water to infiltrate into the home. Small cracks can be patched with waterproof epoxy, but major cracks may need professional attention.

Peterman Heating, Cooling & Plumbing is available to help with sump pump installation, maintenance, and emergency service. For more information, call (317) 376-8090 or visit https://www.petermanhvac.com/ .

About Peterman Heating, Cooling & Plumbing

Founded by 1986, Peterman Heating, Cooling & Plumbing, Inc., provides residential heating, cooling, and plumbing services in the Greater Indianapolis area. A second-generation family business, Peterman offers a 100% satisfaction guarantee with any new installation of HVAC equipment. All technicians are certified through the North American Technical Excellence (NATE) program and fully bonded and insured. Peterman offers provides 24/7 emergency service to its customers and offers several financing options with approved credit. To find out more, call (317) 376-8090 or visit https://www.petermanhvac.com.

