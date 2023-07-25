Indianapolis' Only Black Women-Owned Magazine, HOPE, to Honor Some of the Most Accomplished Women in the Country During Hope 25 Event

INDIANAPOLIS, July 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Hope, the first and only Black woman-owned magazine in Indianapolis, announced its 2023 class of Hope 25 honorees. In an illustrious two-day event, successful women from all walks of life will be honored for their successes and contributions in an effort to showcase unity and inclusion. The celebration will start with a private VIP reception on Friday, August 4 from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m., and the honoree luncheon and awards ceremony will be held on Saturday, August 5 from 12 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. Both events will take place at VisionLoft Events Stutz, 1060 N Capitol Ave Suite 1-102, Indianapolis, IN 46204. The honoree luncheon is open to the public. Tickets can be purchased at www.Hope25.com.

Guests who attend this one-of-kind occasion can expect to leave with their cups full of motivation after hearing inspirational guest speakers, Alexis Kerr, VP at Hallmark Mahogany, and Taydra Mitchell Jackson, Head of Marketing at Sundial Brands, SheaMoisture. The educational panels will be moderated by Angela B. Freeman, a partner at Barnes & Thornburg LLC, and Jennifer Magley, media consultant, public speaker and writer, will be the emcee of the night. In addition, women will have the opportunity to build genuine connections with other attendees in the spirit of sisterhood.

"I created Hope 25 to celebrate women making a difference in our communities," said Angelia White-Stone, CEO of Hope Magazine. "The event promises to support women by connecting them to a network of their peers, providing attendees with various business and life tips and giving women a space that allows them to lean on other women around them."

During the event, 25 electrifying women who have defied all odds will be honored for their commitments to their careers, families, and communities. The honorees of the night include:

Denise Herd , CEO of Herd Strategies

, CEO of Herd Strategies Tonya Webb Wallace , Agile Jedi/CEO of Gideon VI

, Agile Jedi/CEO of Gideon VI Brandi Davis-Handy , Chief Customer Officer for AES

, Chief Customer Officer for AES Dr. Terry Whitt Bailey , President & CEO of Cancer Support Community of Indiana

, President & CEO of Cancer Support Community of Deborah D. Oatts , President & CEO Nubian Construction Group

, President & CEO Nubian Construction Group Jasmin French , Director at Global Right Environment, Cummins INC.

, Director at Global Right Environment, Cummins INC. Dr. Lady Chappell , MOMPreneur

, MOMPreneur Dr. Joyvina Evans, Assistant Professor in the College of Nursing and Allied Health at Howard University

Carolyn E. Mosby , CEO of Cole Brown Strategies

, CEO of Cole Brown Strategies Tammy Butler , CEO of Engaging Solutions

, CEO of Engaging Solutions Cynthis A. Trigg , Founder & CEO of Evolution Academy Charter School

, Founder & CEO of Evolution Academy Charter School Seirra Holmes , Social Media Influencer and Creator of Eclectic Kurves

, Social Media Influencer and Creator of Eclectic Kurves Dr. Teresa Jeter , Founder & CEO of TMJ Consulting LLC

, Founder & CEO of TMJ Consulting LLC LaJoi Robison , Technology Architecture Senior Analyst at Accenture

, Technology Architecture Senior Analyst at Accenture Sharon Harlin , Community Engagement Manager at Reid Health

, Community Engagement Manager at Reid Health Thresette Briggs, Founder & Chief Performance Officer of Performance 3

Keisha A. Rivers , Chief Change Officer and President of The KARS Group LTD

, Chief Change Officer and President of The KARS Group LTD Evelyn Magley , CEO of The Basketball League

, CEO of The Basketball League Theresa Horne , CEO of Theresa Horne Coaching

, CEO of Theresa Horne Coaching Linda Calvin , Chief Impact Officer for Reboot Representation

, Chief Impact Officer for Reboot Representation Jon'll Boyd, CEO of The Eventful Life Enterprises

Dr. Shun Strickland , 6 Figure Strategist, SoulShift and Women's Wealth Advocate

, 6 Figure Strategist, SoulShift and Women's Wealth Advocate Tony Sisco , Executive Director of Corporate Responsibility for Racial Equity, Cummins, Inc.

, Executive Director of Corporate Responsibility for Racial Equity, Cummins, Inc. Dr. Maria Alvim Gaston , Executive Director of Talent Development Academy, Eli Lilly & Company

, Executive Director of Talent Development Academy, Eli Lilly & Company Dr. Mia D. Johnson , Chancellor, Ivy Tech Community College Anderson Campus

To learn more about Hope 25, or to sign up to stay in touch with Hope Magazine via email and subscriptions, visit www.hopeforwomenmag.com.

About Hope Magazine: Conceived from a true desire to empower and uplift women, Hope Magazine was born 17 years ago inside the home of the magazine's Publisher & CEO, Angelia White-Stone. The bi-yearly, for women, by women, lifestyle publication features content on style & beauty, home & living, food & drink, health & fitness, travel, and relationships. Our mission for our readers is to become inspired, enriched, enlightened, evolved, and empowered. As women supporting women, Hope Magazine walks alongside our readers by supporting and encouraging them to believe the very best about themselves. For more information, or to schedule an interview, please contact Angelia via email at [email protected]

