Indianapolis Power & Light Company announces new options to assist customers due to COVID-19

INDIANAPOLIS, July 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Indianapolis Power & Light Company today announces new planned options to assist customers experiencing financial hardship as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. In mid-March, IPL suspended disconnection for nonpayment to provide the reliable electric service customers needed throughout the state's stay-at-home order and beyond. Now, IPL is announcing expanded flexible payment arrangements available to customers to include 3, 6, 9 or 12-month options. In addition, IPL infused $75,000 to its Power of Change fund, which provides one-time grant assistance to eligible customers.

"We care about our customers and the Indianapolis community and recognize the ongoing challenges caused by the COVID-19 pandemic," said Lisa Krueger, president of the U.S. strategic business unit for The AES Corporation (NYSE: AES), the parent company of IPL. "I encourage all IPL customers to take advantage of our online payment features or call us directly so we can work together to develop a plan that meets their budget."

IPL customers will be emPOWERed with options

All IPL customers with an unpaid, overdue account balance will receive communication from the company over the next few weeks to prepare for standard billing processes and disconnections to resume. In planning for higher than usual call volume and extended wait times, IPL is enhancing its website and automated phone system to allow more customer self-service, including the option to self-enroll into a payment extension. Customers who prefer self-service over the phone can call 317.261.8222 and select option 2 to select their payment extension preference.

IPL customers with online accounts can view their account balance and make a payment today at IPLpower.com. Next week, IPL's website will be enhanced, allowing customers to view their account balance and choose a payment plan. Residential customers will select from 3, 6, 9- or 12-month terms, while business customers can extend their unpaid balance across 3, 6 or 9 months. All credit card and other payment fees are suspended through Aug. 14, and customers with fees added to their bills since March 6 will have those respective amounts credited toward their account balance. IPL recommends customers review their bill statements carefully.

IPL encourages customers to act quickly by using self-service options either by phone or online or to avoid long wait times. In the coming days, IPL customers may receive a proactive, automated call outlining payment options. Customers who are unable to self-serve can call a service specialist who will help them with customized plans. IPL representatives are available at 317.261.8222 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday.

Additional Expanded Assistance Options

Customers evaluating which extended payment option works best for them should first see if they qualify for other assistance programs, such as the Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP), winter assistance funds extended through July 31 or additional grants from organizations like Indiana 2-1-1 or their township trustee.

IPL's COVID-19 webpage includes a list of resources made available during the pandemic, such as small business loan assistance and more. Business customers may be interested in virtual assessments offered by IPL and its partner, Clear Result, to evaluate current energy usage and implement solutions that deliver lower energy bills over time.

IPL continues its longstanding tradition of community investment during coronavirus

During the COVID-19 pandemic, IPL made significant additional investments across several community organizations whose purposes range from meeting basic needs to fighting systemic racism.

IPL infused its Power of Change pilot program to make available $75,000 to help income-qualified customers with a one-time grant. The funds are designed to assist eligible customers with their electric bill payments when financial challenges occur. We expect the number of requests will exceed the amount of available funds, so IPL encourages customers to apply soon. Visit IPLpower.com/change for more information on how to donate to the fund or seek assistance with utility bills.

IPL provided funding to assist residents benefitting from services via the Indianapolis Neighborhood Housing Partnership and United Way of Central Indiana's Winter Assistance Fund.

IPL served as a founding contributor to the Central Indiana Community Foundation's Racial Equity Fund, which seeks to support organizations addressing issues of inequality

IPL commissioned a local, African American artist to develop a mural on its plywood that covered broken windows following downtown protests.

About AES and Indianapolis Power & Light Company

The AES Corporation (NYSE: AES) is a Fortune 500 global power company. We provide affordable, sustainable energy to 14 countries through our diverse portfolio of distribution businesses as well as thermal and renewable generation facilities. Our workforce is committed to operational excellence and meeting the world's changing power needs. Our 2019 revenues were $10 billion and we own and manage $34 billion in total assets. To learn more, please visit www.aes.com. Follow AES on Twitter @TheAESCorp.

Indianapolis Power & Light Company (IPL), an AES Company, provides retail electric service to more than 500,000 residential, commercial and industrial customers in Indianapolis, as well as portions of other Central Indiana communities surrounding Marion County. During its long history, IPL has supplied its customers with some of the lowest-cost, most reliable power in the country. For more information about the company, please visit www.IPLpower.com or connect with us on Twitter, Facebook and LinkedIn.

