Indianapolis Seniors Have New Affordable Housing Option

INDIANAPOLIS, Oct. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Kittle Property Group, Inc. announces that its newest senior housing development, Reserve at White River, is now open and currently accepting leasing applications for residents age 55 and over.

The $36.2 million development, located at 2774 Pixel Drive in Indianapolis, began accepting applications this spring. The 210 apartment homes include one-bedroom/one-bathroom homes and two-bedroom apartments with either one- or two-bathrooms.

"We're excited to bring another affordable option for seniors in the Indianapolis area," said a Kittle Property Group representative. "We are excited to offer the brand new apartment homes that are already in a very convenient location with their sister property at Lafayette Landing at Kessler."

Seniors living at Reserve at White River have multiple options and floor plan styles to choose from. One-bedroom floorplans start at 794 square feet, while the largest two-bedroom/two-bathroom apartment home has 1,040 square feet. This property is unique in that it offers residents the option of cottage style living or an elevator served unit.

Residents will enjoy close proximity to downtown Indianapolis, as the property sits just four miles from the center of the city. It is conveniently located on IndyGo's No. 37 line, which connects to the Julia Carson Transit Center downtown. It is also located a short distance from the Coffin Golf Course located along the White River and just over one mile from the historic Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

All apartment homes at Reserve at White River feature wood look flooring in the living spaces with carpet in bedrooms, ceiling fans, walk-in closets, and brand-new GE appliances. Garage spaces and storage units are also available on-site and are available for rent separately.

Among the community amenities for residents are raised gardens, a fitness path, dog park, and outdoor entertainment area. The indoor clubhouse features a fitness center, business center and library, community room with a warming kitchen, and elevators to the upper floors of the four story buildings.

Construction began on Reserve at White in June of 2020 with the first units available for leasing in April 2021. Construction was completed in June 2021 and the current staff is actively fielding leasing requests. Prospective residents can contact Reserve at White River at 833-691-1769 for leasing information.

About Kittle Property Group, Inc.

With roots going back to 1948, Kittle Property Group is a national leader in bringing together community, financial and government partners with innovative plans to develop, construct and manage quality, affordable and market-rate multi-family apartment homes that serve as a catalyst to local economies by sustaining families, neighborhoods and businesses. Kittle Property Group, based in Indianapolis, Indiana, owns and manages more than 18,000 apartment homes, providing homes to 30,000 family members in 19 states, and invested capital of more than $2.5 billion.

