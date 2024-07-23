Indianapolis Tech Companies Unite to Raise Over $70,000 for Nonprofits

Over 220 Employees from Eleven Companies Participated in the 2024 Indy Tech Gives Fundraising Campaign

INDIANAPOLIS, July 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The sixth-annual Indy Tech Gives campaign, hosted by OneCause, raised over $70,000 for nonprofits in the Indianapolis area. Launched in 2019, Indy Tech Gives is a 5-week social and corporate fundraising challenge that unites companies in Indiana's thriving tech community as they raise money for nonprofits of their choosing. Since its inception, the campaign has raised over $325,000 for nonprofits through the collective efforts of more than 1,000 employees and over 30 companies.

Within each company, employees set up personal fundraising pages and joined teams with their colleagues to collect donations through the OneCause peer-to-peer social fundraising platform. They were able to create fundraising challenges and contests, engage their social networks, and showcase live leaderboards to drive participation.

"Indy Tech Gives leverages the strength of fundraising technology and community spirit," said Steve Johns, CEO of OneCause. "The campaign highlights how the Indy tech community's collective enthusiasm can be channeled to drive support for nonprofits, fostering growth and positive change. It's a wonderful example of how technology can unite people from diverse backgrounds and ignite creativity to make a profound impact."

This year's Indy Tech Gives campaign ran from June 1 to July 7 and achieved 140% of its overall fundraising goal. The 11 participating companies and their benefitting nonprofits were:

Authenticx | Girls STEM Institute

BoxCrush | Dayspring Center

Civic Champs | Westminster Neighborhood Services

Firestarters | Riley Children's Foundation

Group 1001 | Indy Women in Tech

Method | AthLead Indy

Salesforce | Hope Center Indy

SIM Indy | IPS Foundation & TechPoint Foundation for Youth

Tactive | American Foundation for Suicide Prevention

TechPoint | TechPoint Foundation for Youth

OneCause | Big Brothers Big Sisters of America

2024 Indy Tech Gives Highlights

223 tech professionals formed 25 teams and raised over $70,000 for benefiting charities.

for benefiting charities. Employees around the country and social sharing helped Indy Tech Gives stretch beyond the Indianapolis area, resulting in 699 donations from 24 different states.

area, resulting in 699 donations from 24 different states. The average amount raised per participant was just over $400

The top ten individual fundraisers collectively raised nearly $12,000 .

. Teams got inventive with their fundraising efforts, organizing a company cookout, hosting donate-to-win contests, and running a basketball shootout pledge campaign.

The 11 participating teams from OneCause raised 119% of their fundraising goal — over $17 ,000— for Big Brothers Big Sisters of America.

Each year, Indy Tech Gives continues to bring together employees, teams, and departments through engaging fundraising activities, creating a strong sense of teamwork and unity among participants.

"Salesforce was thrilled to take part in Indy Tech Gives again this year," said Amanda Gandolf, Associate Manager, Hospitality & Events at Salesforce. "Our employees love giving back to the Indianapolis community, and Indy Tech Gives offers a unique way to get everyone engaged. Reaching our goal with a week to spare only fueled our drive to surpass it!

