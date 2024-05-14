Indianapolis: The Center Of The Candy And Snack Universe

The 2024 Sweets & Snacks Expo Opens Doors To Record-Breaking Show

INDIANAPOLIS , May 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The 2024 Sweets & Snacks Expo opens this morning to record-breaking numbers as it embarks on a landmark new partnership with the City of Indianapolis. Sweets & Snacks is the premier event for the confectionery and snack categories in the Americas, and this week, the show will draw 16,000 attendees to the Indiana Convention Center. With 1,000 exhibitors across more than 250,000 square feet of show floor, it's easy to see how Sweets & Snacks Expo is at the center of the sweets and snacks universe.

"For more than 25 years, Sweets & Snacks Expo has served as a launchpad for new products across the candy and snack categories and that innovation is on full display this week in Indianapolis," John Downs, president & CEO of the National Confectioners Association, host organization for Sweets & Snacks Expo, said. "The show offers attendees the opportunity to discover emerging trends, learn from industry experts, and connect with peers and partners from throughout the industry. As we embark on this next chapter, there is no doubt that Indianapolis is the right city to meet the growing demand for our show."

"Beyond the commercial impact the Sweets & Snacks Expo has on the Indianapolis-area economy, there is also another important economic impact driven by all the local candy and snack manufacturers that call Indiana home, providing thousands of jobs throughout our state," Indiana Governor Eric J. Holcomb said. "This fantastic partnership between the Sweets & Snacks Expo, the City of Indianapolis and the State of Indiana is so appreciated and represents a delicious future in the years ahead."

Sweets & Snacks Expo creates a vibrant, shared space to foster deeper connections among manufacturers, suppliers, and retail partners. The show features education sessions led by the industry's foremost experts and thought leaders. There are countless treats and snacks debuted at the show each year featuring the hottest flavor, packaging, and product trends. All of this combined enables Indianapolis and Sweets & Snacks Expo to have wide-reaching marketplace influence and deep cultural relevance.

"Indy has successfully hosted many of the country's largest and most anticipated events and now Sweets and Snacks joins the ranks of these world-class events," said Leonard Hoops, president and CEO of Visit Indy. "The show's impact will reach beyond the Indiana Convention Center to all corners of Central Indiana. With an estimated economic impact of more than $12 million, Sweets & Snacks will be a boon to the entire region."

Hoosier hospitality was on full display when Sweets & Snacks Expo temporarily relocated to Indianapolis in response to the COVID-19 pandemic in 2021. Everyone involved in the show – from attendees to show management – recognized that the city was a perfect fit and jumped at the unique opportunity to return. With support from Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb, Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett, and other community leaders, we are all looking forward to a very bright future in Indy.

