Indianapolis Welcomes Balani Custom Clothiers: A 1961 Legacy Arrives

Over Six Decades of Luxury Custom Clothing

CARMEL, Ind., Apr. 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Balani Custom Clothiers, the Chicago-based luxury custom clothing house established in 1961, has officially opened the doors to its newest location in Indianapolis, Indiana. This expansion brings Balani's signature custom clothing experience to one of the region's most vibrant communities, further extending the brand's national footprint. To explore the new showroom and Balani's complete range of custom menswear, visit balanicustom.com/custom-suits-indianapolis.

Grand Opening Celebration in Indianapolis

"Establishing our presence in Indianapolis means we can now offer our custom suits and personalized styling services to a new clientele, built upon the foundation of excellence we've cultivated since 1961," said Sonny Balani, CEO. "This new location embodies our commitment to delivering a superior custom clothing journey, ensuring every client experiences the meticulous attention to detail and timeless sophistication that defines Balani."

The Indianapolis showroom welcomed guests with a grand opening celebration on April 1, 2026. The event saw attendance from members of the Balani family, local business leaders, media, and style-minded professionals from across the Indianapolis metro area. Attendees experienced the full Balani custom menswear collection firsthand, alongside passed hors d'oeuvres, fine wines, and a premium spirits bar by Michter's Distillery. The evening highlighted the heritage and craftsmanship that has defined the house for over six decades.

Expanding the Legacy of Custom Clothing

The opening of the Indianapolis showroom reinforces Balani Custom Clothiers' commitment to providing meticulously crafted custom clothing and personalized service. This new location allows more individuals to access the brand's expertise in custom suits, tuxedos, and shirts, ensuring a tailored experience that reflects individual style and precision. The expansion into Indianapolis marks a significant step in making luxury custom menswear more accessible to a discerning clientele.

Further details regarding the new location and services can be found at balanicustom.com/custom-suits-indianapolis

Balani Custom Clothiers is one of the country's most respected luxury custom clothing houses, offering fully custom suits, sport coats, shirts, and accessories handcrafted to each client's individual specifications. Founded by Peter Balani in 1961 and currently led by the CEO and son of the founder, Sonny Balani, Balani operates on a foundational belief in true custom, elevated quality, and long-lasting relationships with their clients. To schedule an appointment with a Balani clothier, visit balanicustom.com/custom-suits-indianapolis

1030 S Rangeline Rd, Ste 310, Carmel, IN 46032

Media Contact: Taryn Garcia, (323) 781-0413, [email protected]

SOURCE BALANI Custom Clothiers - Suits, Tuxedos, & Shirts