Indiana's life sciences industry maintains national top 10 employment ranking, three cities stand out in new BIO/TEConomy report

Indiana's innovation and discovery strengths are also featured in the report. The state ranks ninth in the U.S. for bioscience-related patents granted (per 1 million population).

The report measures growth in the bioscience sector (Agricultural Feedstock and Chemicals, Drugs and Pharmaceuticals, Medical Devices and Research, Testing and Medical Laboratories and Bioscience-related Distribution) from 2014 to 2016 for the entire country and each of the fifty states.

"Indiana's life sciences industry continues to be a national leader, especially when it comes to employment, industry concentration and patents," David L. Johnson, president and CEO of BioCrossroads, said. "This report showcases the sector's strength as a truly shared Indiana asset – from our large cities to our smaller communities and from research and development to manufacturing and distribution. The collaborative efforts by BioCrossroads, our companies, and academic institutions are what make our State unique and help fuel the advancement of the industry."

Bloomington MSA – Bloomington has been the number 1 small MSA (total private employment less than 75,000) in the Medical Devices and Equipment category for specialized employment concentration for the last three years. It is also ranked 20 th overall nationally for Medical Devices and Equipment. For small MSA Drugs and Pharmaceuticals employment, the city is the 6 th highest in the U.S. and moved up two spots from 2016 to 8th in the Bioscience-Related Distribution subsector. Overall, Bloomington has an employment specialization in three of the five industry subsectors (one of only 18 cities in the U.S. with that distinction).

Indiana is home to the global headquarters for: Anthem, Inc., Assembly Biosciences, Cook Medical, Eli Lilly and Co., and Zimmer Biomet and the North American headquarters of Roche Diagnostics; Beckman Coulter, Boston Scientific, Catalent Biologics, Corteva Agriscience, Agriculture Division of DowDupont, Covance, DePuy Orthopaedics, Express Scripts, Mead Johnson and Medtronic all host major operations in the state.

