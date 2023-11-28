India's $3.2 Bn Mobile Accessories Market, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2028F

India's mobile accessories market is projected to reach a value of $3.2 billion by 2028 from $2 billion in 2022, growing at a CAGR of 8.5%

India's mobile accessories market is projected to reach a value of $3.2 billion by 2028 from $2 billion in 2022, growing at a CAGR of 8.5%

This growth is primarily fueled by the escalating number of smartphone users, increasing internet penetration, and continuous product innovation.

In the context of mobile phones, any hardware that isn't an integral part of the phone's body is categorized as a mobile accessory. These accessories are often acquired for purposes of safeguarding mobile devices and optimizing their functionality. They contribute to enhancing usability, efficiency, and aesthetic appeal.

With trends like the expanding urban population and the proliferation of e-commerce, the market for mobile phone accessories in India is expected to flourish over the forecasted timeframe. For instance, the urban population in India reached around 400 million in 2021, making metropolitan areas prime hubs for accessory purchases.

Furthermore, the market is being driven by the growing number of social network users. In 2020, India had an estimated 500 million social network users, a number projected to exceed 1 billion by 2040. As user engagement increases, so does the rate of product advertisements on social platforms, thereby propelling the industry's rapid growth. Additionally, the market is expanding thanks to the widespread acceptance of online shopping.

Market Growth Driven by Unique and Stylish Protective Cases

A significant trend in the Indian market is the increasing demand for stylish protective cases, particularly among urban consumers. Fashionable protective cases have become a focal point for many businesses, catering to the fashion-conscious Indian consumers.

This surge in demand has prompted Indian fashion brands to offer fashionable protective cases. For instance, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. introduced innovative protective covers featuring LED displays and slots for cards or cash storage. The LED display functions to alert users about messages, calls, and the time.

Increasing Smartphone Penetration as a Growth Driver

With more than 1.2 billion mobile phone users and 600 million smartphone users in 2022, according to the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, the widespread adoption of smartphones is a key growth driver. Smartphones have become versatile utilities for various daily tasks, from alarms to remote appliance control.

Their entertainment and media functionalities, such as large touch displays, speakers, voice control, and more, add value to the market. Consequently, smartphones have essentially replaced laptops, cameras, and other devices.

Market Growth Impeded by Lack of Standardization

A significant hurdle for the global mobile accessories market is the absence of standardized technologies and components. The lack of clear market standards for mobile accessories leads to significant pricing variations and product differentiation, hindering market expansion.

Strong Distribution Channels Boosting Market Prospects

The presence of robust distribution networks, including multi-brand stores and online retailers specializing in mobile phones and accessories, is projected to significantly boost the expansion of the Indian mobile accessories market. This is particularly evident as middle-class and lower-income consumers are drawn to accessory purchases due to decreasing average selling prices.

Competitive Landscape

Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in India mobile accessories market.

  • Apple India Private Limited
  • Samsung India Electronics Pvt. Ltd.
  • Xiaomi Technology India Private Limited
  • Imagine Marketing Limited (boat)
  • Sony India Private Limited
  • Intex Technologies (India) Ltd.
  • Philips India Limited
  • Bose Corporation India Private Limited
  • Portronics Digital Private Limited
  • Belkin India Pvt Ltd.

Market Dynamics

Drivers

  • Increasing Smartphone Penetration
  • Rising Number of Online Stores
  • Growing Influence from social media

Market Trends & Developments

  • Technologically Advanced Mobile Accessories
  • Integration of Memory Card Slots in Charging Cables
  • Rising Sales of Power Banks
  • Increasing R&D Investments
  • Enhanced Mobile Screen Protectors

Challenges

  • Pirated Products
  • Lack of Standardization

Voice of Customer Analysis

  • By Type of Accessory Used
  • By Brand of Headphones/Earphones Used
  • By Buying Mode of Headphones/Earphones
  • By Satisfaction of Headphones/Earphones Used
  • By Brand of Power Banks Used
  • By Buying Mode for Power Banks
  • By Satisfaction Level of Power Banks Used

Impact of COVID-19 on India Mobile Accessories Market

  • Impact Assessment Model
  • Key Segments Impacted
  • Key Regions Impacted
  • Key Distribution Channel Impacted

Report Scope

India Mobile Accessories Market, by Product Type:

  • Headphones & Earphones
  • TWS (True Wireless Stereo)
  • Protective Cases
  • Power Banks
  • Chargers
  • Others

India Mobile Accessories Market, by Price Range:

  • Low
  • Medium
  • High

India Mobile Accessories Market, by Distribution Channel:

  • Local Shops
  • Online
  • Supermarkets/Hypermarkets
  • Exclusive Stores
  • Others

India Mobile Accessories Market, by Region:

  • North
  • West
  • South
  • East

