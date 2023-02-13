India's Data Center Giant Yotta Forges Partnership with Shamsul Alamin Group for Business Expansion in Bangladesh

Yotta to combine synergies with the Shamsul Alamin Group, one of Bangladesh's largest business conglomerates, and leverage its regional leadership in real estate and Bangladesh's business ecosystem to support the expansion of Yotta's data center, cloud and digital transformation services in Bangladesh.

DHAKA, Bangladesh , Feb. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Yotta Data Services – the Data Center and Cloud services arm of India's business conglomerate - Hiranandani Group – has announced its strategic partnership with Bangladesh's Shamsul Alamin Group (SAG) to support Yotta's foray and expansion of its business in the country. Under the partnership, the Shamsul Alamin Group will extend its rich expertise in real estate, along with its market leadership, to help Yotta identify the vast opportunities and jointly tap Bangladesh's emerging digital transformation market.

Yotta's recently-announced Dhaka Hyperscale Data Center Park in Hi-Tech City, Gazipur combines Yotta's leadership in world-class data center infrastructure and the Shamsul Alamin Group's proven real estate domain expertise. The group's support has been instrumental in helping Yotta establish data center presence in Bangladesh – from identification of land, liaising with the government, obtaining regulatory approvals, to building design and core-and-shell construction. The Shamsul Alamin Group will also be instrumental in helping Yotta onboard local technology partners, customer acquisition and growing its footprint in the data center, cloud and digital transformation services marketplace.

Commenting on the partnership, Sunil Gupta, Co-founder & CEO, Yotta Data Services, said, "Transformation of lives and society is deep-rooted in Yotta's mission, and we do this by building a digital ecosystem that's inclusive, innovative and future-oriented. Our successful efforts in this direction have been pivotal in India's data center and digital transformation growth story. Built on a shared vision of elevating societies and placing Bangladesh on the global digital platform, our integrated partnership with the Shamsul Alamin Group is aligned precisely with the Digital Bangladesh vision of the Hon'ble Prime Minister H.E. Sheikh Hasina. We are grateful to the Government of Bangladesh for entrusting Yotta to be part of the country's economic growth. We also thank Mr. Sajeeb Wazed Joy, ICT Advisor to the Government of Bangladesh, for his progressive vision for Bangladesh's digital ecosystem. As we embark on our journey here, I thank the Shamsul Alamin Group for its extensive support and lending its proven capabilities to Yotta. Together, we are excited to foster growth that's mutual and instrumental in Bangladesh's digital and economic ambitions."

Sharing his thoughts, Alamgir Shamsul Alamin, Managing Director, Shamsul Alamin Group (SAG), said, "We are proud and elated to welcome Yotta and the Hiranandani Group to Bangladesh, a land abundant with opportunities. Learning about Yotta's successful efforts in India and its mission of bridging the digital divide, our partnership with them couldn't be more natural. Similar to India, our government has embarked on an ambitious journey of Digital Bangladesh, and we are proud to join forces with Yotta to set up its hyperscale data center park in Dhaka. This will play a transformative role in supporting the digitisation of businesses, and making technologies more accessible. As part of our strategic partnership with Yotta, we will share our regional leadership with them and provide continuous support through a joint go-to-market approach. We look forward to a successful and future-oriented partnership with Yotta."

Yotta has earmarked an investment over Tk2000 crore to develop its Hyperscale Data Center Park in Dhaka in the next 4-6 years. The park will house two hyperscale data center buildings, featuring 4800 racks and 28.8MW IT power capacity. Slated to go live with the first data center building in Q3 of FY2024, the park will bolster the country's digital transformation efforts, serving as the digital backbone of businesses and a catalyst for Digital Bangladesh – the government's flagship initiative.

