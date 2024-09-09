India's Global Capability Center (GCC) Sector: A Strategic Asset for Global Companies, Study Finds

BENGALURU, India, Sept. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- India's Global Capability Center (GCC) market is set for unprecedented expansion, with over 250 new centers expected in the next 3-5 years, according to a new study by CaptiveAide and Feedback Insights. The report, 'Back to the Future: What You Didn't Know About Setting Up a Successful GCC in India – Today,' surveyed 255 US and UK decision-makers, revealing key insights into this burgeoning sector.

Significant cost savings, access to a deep talent pool, and IP protection are the main drivers for enterprises to set up their GCCs in India

GCCs, evolving beyond cost-saving measures, are becoming strategic innovation hubs for global companies. India's vast talent pool (cited by 52% of respondents), significant cost savings (57%), and robust IP protection (42%) continue to attract major players across industries.

"GCCs in India are transforming into centers of excellence, driving innovation and strategic growth for parent companies," said Ganesh Jayaraman, Business Head - Advisory Services at Feedback Insights.

The study identifies four critical focus areas for GCC success:

Operating Model & Governance: Clearly defining roles and decision-making processes Local Leadership: Empowering leaders with cultural understanding and industry expertise Culture & Communication: Fostering cross-cultural awareness and effective collaboration Compliance: Ensuring adherence to local laws and regulations

While challenges exist, including cultural integration (84%) and regulatory compliance (55%), the report offers strategic solutions. These include implementing robust compliance measures, leveraging local partnerships, and investing in strong local leadership.

"Our study unveils a nuanced picture of India's GCC landscape," said Jawahar Bekay, Managing Partner at CaptiveAide Advisory. "Organizations that blend local insights with global strategies are best positioned to unlock the full potential of their GCCs in India."

The evolving role of GCCs positions India as a global hub for innovation, product development, and digital transformation. As companies increasingly rely on these centers for strategic growth, India's GCC market is primed for continued expansion and increased global impact.

The full 87-page report is available on this link.

About Feedback Insights:

A leading B2B2C research firm, Feedback Insights helps global clients optimize stakeholder experiences and drive business growth through actionable insights.

About CaptiveAide:

CaptiveAide is a specialist consulting firm empowering international companies to establish and grow successful Global Capability Centers in India, leveraging deep expertise across regulatory, HR, and operational domains.

