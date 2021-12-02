India's Jumboor Estate Wins The Sixth Ernesto Illy International Coffee Award

TRIESTE, Italy, Dec. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- illycaffè announced today the winner of the Ernesto Illy International Coffee Award 2021, a prize given since 2016 to the producer of the best sustainable coffee among 27 of the highest quality coffee producers participating from nine of the most significant coffee growing countries. This year's winner is Jumboor Estate in India, represented by B.M. Nachappa, and voted "Best of the Best" by an independent panel of international culinary and coffee experts.

The "Coffee Lover's Choice" award, designated by a panel of consumers through a blind tasting organized in select illy cafes worldwide, was given to Proyecto Lift Olopita in Guatemala, represented by Alfonso Urbina Perlata.

In all, there were 27 finalists – three from each of the nine countries – from Brazil, Colombia, Costa Rica, El Salvador, Ethiopia, Guatemala, Honduras, India, and Nicaragua. The international panel – which comprised three-star Michelin chefs Kyle Connaughton, Viki Geunes and Niko Romito; journalists Josè Carlos Capel, Clark Parkin and Michela Proietti; and coffee experts Sunalini Menon, Birhanu Gebis Wuli and Henry Alirio Martínez Salinas – voted the "Best of the Best" award to India's Jumboor Estate, which they described as an intense coffee that leaves a silky, delicate and soft sensation on the palate enhanced by notes of chocolate, caramel, citrus fruit, walnuts and a hint of fruit.

Jamboor Estate is located in the plateaus of India's northern Coorg district, at an elevation of 950-1000 meters in an area of rich organic soils. Established in 1870, this 390-hectare estate only cultivates Arabica coffee and produces "Jumboor Gold," a high-quality Yellow Bourbon Arabica variety. In order not to interfere with the flow of pure water from the nearby mountains, which is used during coffee processing, the areas adjacent to watercourses have been left in their natural state, without any crops being grown there.

"This is the first time that India won the Ernesto Illy International Coffee Award. This is a country where coffee is grown under the shade of tall trees, usually together with other crops such as peppercorns, vanilla, cardamom and cinnamon. I am very happy that the prestigious 'Best of the Best' award was assigned to a product that is grown in a virtuous manner, demonstrating the potential of this agricultural model as a way to achieve sustainable quality," said Andrea Illy, Chairman of illycaffè. He continued, "the recognition of Guatemala, which with its group of small producers participating in the Lift project won the consumers' choice award for best coffee, also proves that quality continues to be an important engine to drive sustainable growth among coffee communities."

Proyecto Lift Olopita, which won the "Coffee Lovers' Choice" award, was created in 2017 in Guatemala with the goal of bringing together small coffee growers interested in learning about the best farming practices to produce high-quality coffee. So far, this project has brought together 112 families of coffee producers who receive constant training and support on the part of the technical department of Mercon Guatemala, a coffee exporter of which illy is a partner, to help them become full-fledged managers of their family businesses, ensuring better prices for their sustainably produced coffee.

The event, which was held online once again this year, was hosted by Lily Cole, a model and actress celebrated for her activism on behalf of sustainability.

Starting on December 2nd (afternoon), the video of the awards ceremony will be available on the illy website.

The 27 finalists are listed below, ranked first to third place within their respective countries:

Brazil

Fazenda Agua Viva - José Marques de Araujo

Fazenda Fonte Alta - Maria Claudia Porto

Fazenda Sitio Daniella I - Daniella Romano Pelosini

Colombia

Cabildo Coffee Project, Jambaló - Aracely Vitonco

Women Coffee Project, Caldono - Griceldina Quinayas

Intergenerational Coffee Project, Piendamó - Gerardo Arroyo

Costa Rica

Marespi S.A. - Johnny Marín Badilla

Coopesabalito R.L. - Warner Quesada Elizondo

Coope Atenas R.L. - Juan Carlos Alvarez Ulate

El Salvador

Finca Agua Caliente - José Ernesto Borja Papini

Finca La Providencia - Fernando Alfaro

Finca La Concordia - Carlos Antonio Borja

Ethiopia

Gera Estate - Alemayehu Dagne

Asma International Business Pvt Ltd Co. - Seada Shifa

Bechu International Trading Pvt Ltd. Co. - Darmyelesh Bechere

Guatemala

Proyecto Lift Olopita - Alfonso Urbina Peralta

Finca Joya Grande - Jovita Castillo

Finca Peña Blanca - Pablo Chuy Flores

Honduras

Finca El Cedrón - Gerardo López

Cocasancol - David García

Finca Los Liquidambar - José Humberto Ardón Pérez

India

Jumboor Estate - B.M Nachappa

Buskull Estate - Balaraju

Hallihithloo Estate - Mahesh Gowda

Nicaragua

Proyecto Lift - Holman Vicente Rivera Herrera

Finca Santa Isabel - Osman Gregorio Gutiérrez Moreno

Finca California - José Neftali Arauz Herrera

Information on the Ernesto Illy International Coffee Award

The ceremony, now in its sixth edition and named after Ernesto Illy, pioneer of virtuous collaboration with farmers to produce sustainable quality, wants to be a way to celebrate and reward the best coffee suppliers for the attention and passion they dedicate every day to their work, and renew the company's commitment to improving the lives of producers and to realize the dream of offering the best coffee in the world.

Every year, illycaffè's quality lab selects the best batches of coffee on the basis of quality and sustainability parameters. The countries that most stood out during the 2020/2021 harvest were Brazil, Colombia, Costa Rica, Ethiopia, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras, India, and Nicaragua. The best three producers for each country were selected to take part as finalists for the Ernesto Illy International Coffee Award 2021 to compete for first place in their respective countries and become one of the nine finalists for the international competition. An independent panel of international experts comprising food critics, chefs and coffee experts participated in a blind tasting of the finalists. The coffees were analysed under several different brewing methods – espresso, moka, drip coffee and filter coffee – and the winner was selected on the basis of the richness and complexity of the aroma, the elegance and balance of flavours and the intensity of the aroma.

illycaffè is an Italian family business, founded in Trieste in 1933 and committed to offering the greatest coffee to the world. illy is the world's most global coffee brand, producing the unique illy 100% Arabica blend made of 9 of the world 's best selections of Arabica; each day more than 8 million cups are consumed in over 140 countries in the finest cafés, restaurants, hotels and in offices and homes. Thanks to its innovations, it contributes to technological advancement in the coffee sector. With the bestowing of the first "Ernesto Illy Award for quality espresso coffee" in 1991 in Brazil, illy also pioneered sharing know-how and paying a premium price for the best quality. Since 2016, through its "Ernesto Illy International Coffee Award", the company celebrates the growers of the world's best batches of sustainable coffee. Since 2013 illycaffè has regularly features on the list of the World's Most Ethical Companies. In 2019 illy renewed its commitment to pursuing a sustainable business model combining environmental and social issues by adopting Società Benefit [benefit corporation] status and including this commitment in its by-laws. In 2021 illy was the first Italian coffee company to obtain B Corp international certification thanks to its commitment to abiding by the highest environmental and social performance standards. The company also founded its University of Coffee with the aim of fostering and spreading its culture, providing comprehensive academic and hands-on training for coffee growers, baristas and coffee lovers in order to cover every aspect of the product. Everything 'made in illy' is enhanced by beauty & art, which represent founding values of the brand, starting from its logo – designed by an artist, James Rosenquist – and including the renowned illy Art Collection, comprised of over 100 cups designed by international artists. In 2020 the company was employing 1,291 people and posted consolidated revenues of €446.5 million. There are 261 stores and mono-brand illy shops in more than 40 countries. In 2021 Rhone Capital became a minority shareholder of illycaffè to assist the company with its international growth.

SOURCE illy