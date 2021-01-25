India's NSE for the second year in the row is the world's largest derivatives exchange

Commenting on the occasion, Mr. Vikram Limaye, MD & CEO, NSE, said: "The Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic is an unprecedented global situation that all countries are dealing with in terms of its human and economic consequences. The Government of India, various agencies and the frontline workforce have put in commendable efforts to combat the spread of the virus. It is indeed a matter of great pride for us and for our country that NSE has emerged as a global leader and achieved the distinction of being the largest derivatives exchange in the world for the 2 nd consecutive year and the 4th largest exchange in cash equities by number of trades."

"We are truly grateful to the Government of India, Securities & Exchange Board of India (SEBI), Reserve Bank of India (RBI), trading members, market participants and all our stakeholders for the support extended to us over the years. Our achievements would not have been possible without their support," he further added.

NSE has been focused on building robust markets for all asset classes. On the derivatives side, the exchange launched weekly futures and options contracts on the EURINR, GBPINR and JPYINR pair. In the commodity derivatives segment, the exchange launched its first commodity options contract on Gold, followed by Silver. The exchange also made its foray in agricultural commodities with a futures contract on Crude Degummed Soybean Oil (CDSO).

The number of new investor registrations witnessed substantial growth in CY 2020, with 70 lakh new investor registrations, the highest in a calendar year and 2.3 times the number of registrations in CY 2019.

The year also witnessed the highest inflow in a calendar year from Foreign Portfolio Investors (FPIs) in equities of Rs. 1,70,262 crores up by 68.4% when compared to CY 2019 which saw inflows of Rs. 1,01,122 crores.

