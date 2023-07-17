India's Pay TV Market is Projected to Register a CAGR of 6.92%, in Terms of Value, Between 2023 & 2027

DUBLIN, July 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Pay TV Market in India 2023" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The pay TV market in India was valued at INR 720.00 Bn in FY 2022. It is expected to reach INR 995.70 Bn by FY 2027, expanding at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.92% during the FY 2023 - FY 2027 period.

The number of satellite TV channels has been increased by the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting (MIB) from 875 at the end of March 2018 to 898 at the end of March 2022. In addition, the MIB registered 1,764 Multi System Operators (MSOs), 1 Headend-In-The-Sky (HITS) operator, 4 pay DTH operators, and 20 Internet Protocol Television (IPTV) operators, in addition to the public service broadcaster Doordarshan, which provides free-to-air DTH service in India.

Segment insights:

Advertising revenue in the sector has increased by 24.7% to INR 313 Bn in FY 2022, up from INR 251 Bn in FY 2021. Among the total 357 pay TV channels, there are 165 channels whose maximum retail price (MRP) is less than INR 5.00 per month. Among them, 41 channels are priced at INR 0.10. There are 103 high definition (HD) channels that are charged twice the price of standard definition (SD) channels.

Market drivers:

Pay channels in India have minimal monthly membership fees, making them cheap. Most of the entertainment and news channels are free to watch. Customers must only pay for the channels that they wish to watch, and if they choose packages given by broadcasters, the price per channel reduces significantly.

Market challenges:

Young generation TV viewers prefer innovative OTT content over regular TV shows. Many filmmakers have chosen OTT as their main platform to release their films. Also, the medium of viewing content has gradually shifted from television to other electronic devices such as smartphones, laptops and tablets over the years.

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1: Executive summary

Chapter 2: Socio-economic indicators

Chapter 3: Introduction

3.1. Market definition and structure

Chapter 4: Market overview

4.1. Pay TV market in India - An Overview

4.1.1. Market size and growth forecast (FY 2021 - FY 2027e)

Chapter 5: Market segmentation

5.1. Share of OTC drugs (2022 and 2027e)

5.1. Pay TV market in India - Segmentation

5.1.1. Share of Pay TV (FY 2022 and FY 2027e)

5.1.2. Share of pay channels based on price range (2022)

5.1.3. Price of pay channels based on display (2022)

5.1.4. Share of Pay TV channels as per regulatory framework (2022)

5.1.5. Major broadcasters of Pay TV channels (2022)

Chapter 6: Impact of COVID-19

6.1. Impact of COVID-19

Chapter 7: Market influencers

7.1. Market drivers

7.2. Market challenges

Chapter 8: Competitive landscape

8.1. Bharti Airtel Limited

  • Company information
  • Business description
  • Products/services
  • Key people
  • Financial snapshot
  • Key ratios
  • Key financial performance indicators
  • Key business segments
  • Key geographical segments
  • Note - Financial information covered only for public companies

8.2. DEN Networks Limited

8.3. Dish TV India Limited

8.4. GTPL Hathway Limited

8.5. Hathway Bhawani Cabletel & Datacom Limited

8.6. Hathway Cable and Datacom Limited

8.7. SITI Networks Limited

8.8. Tata Play Limited

8.9. Sun Direct TV Private Limited

Chapter 9: Recent developments

9.1. Recent developments

