India's Polycarbonate Resin Market to 2025: Production & Consumption, Trends & Developments, Price Analysis, Policy & Regulatory Landscape, Trade, Supply Chain, Competitive Landscape
Feb 10, 2020, 10:45 ET
DUBLIN, Feb. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "India Polycarbonate Resin Market, By Resin Type (Virgin polycarbonate and Regrind Polycarbonate), By Product Type, By End User, By Region, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2015-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Indian Polycarbonate Resin (virgin & regrind) Market stood at over 196 KT in 2019 and is projected to cross 290 KT by 2025.
The market is expected to witness significant growth owing to the diversified application of polycarbonate Resin injection moulded and extruded products in various industries such as automotive, electronics, consumer durables, medical devices, aerospace, defense, agriculture, and many others.
Moreover, increasing investments by the government of India to develop commercial and industrial roofing sector along with development and repair of already existing infrastructure is further expected to push demand for polycarbonate resin products across India in the coming years. There is no virgin polycarbonate manufacturing facility in India. Entire demand for virgin polycarbonate in the country is met through imports. International polycarbonate manufacturing companies either have their offices or representatives in India.
GAIL India Limited is planning to set up a polycarbonate resin plant by non-phosgene route in Maharashtra with a capacity of about 130 KTPA. This plant is likely to operational by 2023.
Polycarbonate resin market of India can be segmented based on resin type, product type, end-user and region. In terms of end-user, electrical & electronics segment is expected to continue its dominance in the market until 2025, followed by automotive and building & construction segments.
Some of the major players operating in the Indian Polycarbonate Resin Market are Covestro (India) Pvt. Ltd., SABIC Innovative Plastics India Pvt. Ltd., Samsung SDI Corporation Limited, Lotte India Corporation Limited, Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation, Formosa Chemicals & Fibre Corporation and Trinseo S.A. In 2019, the Indian Polycarbonate Resin Market was dominated by Covestro and SABIC with a cumulative share of 60%, in value terms. Everest Industries Ltd., MG Polyplast Industries Pvt. Ltd., Tuflite Polymers Ltd., Lotus Roofings Pvt. Ltd. and Power Chem Plast Ltd., etc., are major processors of polycarbonate resin in India.
Years considered for this report:
- Historical Years: 2015-2018
- Base Year: 2019
- Estimated Year: 2020
- Forecast Period: 2021-2025
Objective of the Study
- The primary objective of the study was to evaluate and forecast the Indian Polycarbonate Resin Market.
- To categorize the market on the basis of resin type, product type, end-use, and region.
- To understand major policies and regulations which can positively or negatively impact the Indian Polycarbonate Resin Market.
- To identify major drivers, challenges and trends in the Indian Polycarbonate Resin Market.
- To identify major customers and distributors of polycarbonate resin in India.
- To evaluate pricing analysis in the Indian Polycarbonate Resin Market.
- To identify and profile major companies operating in the Indian Polycarbonate Resin Market.
Key Topics Covered
1. Product Overview
2. Research Methodology
3. Analyst View
4. Voice of Customer
4.1. Brand Awareness
4.2. Factors Influencing Purchase Decision
4.3. Challenges & Unmet Needs
4.4. Brand Satisfaction
5. Global Polycarbonate Resin Production Overview
5.1. By Company
5.2. By Technology
5.3. By Country
6. India Polycarbonate Resin Demand Supply Scenario
6.1. Capacity
6.2. Production
6.3. Foreign Trade
6.4. Inventory
6.5. Demand-Supply Gap
7. India Polycarbonate Resin Market Outlook
7.1. Market Size & Forecast
7.1.1. By Value
7.1.2. By Volume
7.2. Market Share & Forecast
7.2.1. By Resin Type (Virgin polycarbonate and Regrind Polycarbonate)
7.2.2. By Product Type (Injection Moulded Products, Polycarbonate Sheets, Polycarbonate Tubes/Pipes, Polycarbonate Films, and Others)
7.2.3. By End User (Electrical & Electronics, Automotive, Building & Construction, Appliances, Aerospace & Defense, Medical, Optical, and Others)
7.2.4. By Region
7.2.5. By Company
8. India Polycarbonate Injection Moulded Products Market Outlook
8.1. Market Size & Forecast
8.1.1. By Value & By Volume
8.2. Market Share and Forecast
8.2.1. By End User (Electrical & Electronics, Automotive, Appliances, Medical and Others)
8.2.2. By Region
8.2.3. By Company
8.3. Product Benchmarking
9. India Polycarbonate Extrusion Sheet Market Outlook
9.1. Market Size & Forecast
9.1.1. By Value & By Volume
9.2. Market Share and Forecast
9.2.1. By End User (Building & Construction, Agriculture, Automotive & Transportation, Electrical & electronics, Aerospace & Defense and Others)
9.2.2. By Type (Solid, Multiwall, Corrugated and Others)
9.2.3. By Region
9.2.4. By Company
9.3. Product Benchmarking
10. India Polycarbonate Film Market Outlook
10.1. Market Size & Forecast
10.1.1. By Value & By Volume
10.2. Market Share & Forecast
10.2.1. By End User
10.2.2. By Region
10.2.3. By Company
10.3. Product Benchmarking
11. India Polycarbonate Tubes/Pipes Market Outlook
11.1. Market Size & Forecast
11.1.1. By Value & By Volume
11.2. Market Share & Forecast
11.2.1. By End User
11.2.2. By Region
11.2.3. By Company
11.3. Product Benchmarking
12. Market Dynamics
12.1. Drivers
12.2. Challenges
13. Markets Trends & Developments
14. Policy & Regulatory Landscape
15. Price Analysis of Polycarbonate Tubes / Pipes Market Outlook
15.1. By Grade
16. Trade Dynamics
16.1. India Polycarbonate Injection Mould Products Import Analysis
16.2. India Polycarbonate Injection Mould Products Export Analysis
16.3. India Polycarbonate Sheet/Film Import Analysis
16.4. India Polycarbonate Sheet/Film Export Analysis
16.5. India Polycarbonate Tube/Pipes Import Analysis
16.6. India Polycarbonate Tube/Pipes Export Analysis
17. Supply Chain Analysis
18. List of Suppliers/Distributors
19. India Economic Profile
20. Competitive Landscape
20.1. Company Profiles
20.1.1. Covestro (India) Pvt. Ltd.
20.1.2. SABIC Innovative Plastics India Pvt. Ltd.
20.1.3. Samsung SDI Corporation Limited
20.1.4. Lotte India Corporation Limited
20.1.5. Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation
20.1.6. Formosa Chemicals & Fibre Corporation
20.1.7. Trinseo S.A
20.1.8. Everest Industries Ltd.
20.1.9. MG Polyplast Industries Pvt. Ltd.
20.1.10. Tuflite Polymers Ltd.
20.1.11. Lotus Roofings Pvt. Ltd.
20.1.12. Power Chem Plast Ltd.
21. Strategic Recommendations
