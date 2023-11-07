India's Real-Time Payment Transactions to Triple by 2027, Driving Asia-Pacific's Digital Payment Transformation

07 Nov, 2023, 14:45 ET
DUBLIN, Nov. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Asia-Pacific Online Payment Methods Market 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Asia-Pacific B2C e-Commerce payment value is projected to grow at over 6% CAGR from 2023, surpassing EUR 4 trillion by 2027. This publication provides insights into the current state and future trends of online payments in the region. Among its key findings, the report highlights that not all countries have experienced a boom in digital payment adoption.
China is among the leading countries in digital payment adoption
Digital payment adoption continues to rise in the Asia-Pacific region, as outlined in the report, with China at the forefront of the move toward a cashless society in the APAC region. Online payment user penetration in China has exceeded a high double-digit percentage of the country's Internet users, although user growth has significantly slowed in recent years. Furthermore, China is among the countries projected to experience a double-digit CAGR in B2C e-Commerce payment value from 2023 to 2027.
Cards and digital wallets dominate payment methods in most Asia-Pacific countries
According to the report, the use of alternative payment methods has continued to increase in the APAC region, although the growth rate is forecasted to decline in the coming years. When it comes to the most widely used online payment methods, card payments and digital wallets consistently rank as the top two choices in many countries in the region. In China and India, over 8 out of 10 and 9 out of 10 adults have owned and used a mobile wallet, respectively, in the past year, with the mobile wallet payments value in India expected to grow at a double-digit CAGR between 2023 and 2027. While some countries are experiencing rapid digital payment adoption, countries like Japan and Vietnam are still in the early stages of transitioning to cashless economies.
Real-time payment adoption growing in the APAC region
Another emerging payment form in the Asia-Pacific region is real-time payments, as an increasing number of users seek to replace cash in their daily lives. The Asia-Pacific region is leading the real-time payment domain, with high adoption rates across various countries in the region. According to the publication, India is one of the leading countries in this field and is expected to witness significant growth in the number of real-time payment transactions by 2027, nearly tripling the 2022 figures. Hong Kong is also projected to triple its real-time payment transaction numbers by 2027, experiencing a mid-range double-digit CAGR from 2022.
Key questions answered:
- How is the BNPL payment value in APAC forecasted to develop by 2028?
- How much will the B2C e-Commerce payment value grow across different APAC countries by 2027?
- How high is the digital payment adoption in different countries in Asia-Pacific?
- By 2027, how will real-time payment adoption develop in South Korea?
- At what rate is the card payment value projected to grow in different APAC countries by 2027?
Countries covered in the report:
- Japan
- South Korea
- Australia
- New Zealand
- Singapore
- China
- Taiwan
- Hong Kong
- India
- Indonesia
- Thailand
- Vietnam
- Malaysia
- Philippines
Companies Mentioned
- Alipay HK
- au PAY
- BOC pay
- dPayment
- iD
- MerPay
- Mobile Suica
- Octopus
- Paidy
- Payme
- PayPal
- PayPay
- QUICPay
- Rakuten Edy
- Rakuten Pay
- Tap & go
- Visa
- Wechat Pay
Key Topics Covered:
1. Key Takeaways
- Key Takeaways of Asia-Pacific Online Payment Methods, September 2023
2. Management Summary
3. Global Developments
- Overview of the Online and Mobile Payment Trends, September 2023
- B2C e-Commerce Payment Value, in USD trillion, 2023e & 2027f
- Preferred Online Payment Methods For B2C e-Commerce Purchases, in % of Adults, June 2022
- Value of Contactless Card Transactions, in USD trillion, 2022e & 2027f
- Value of Digital Wallet Transactions, in USD trillion, 2023e & 2028f
- BNPL B2C e-Commerce Sales, in USD billion, 2022e & 2027f
- Number of BNPL Users, in millions, 2022e & 2027f
- Cryptocurrency Payment Value, in USD billion, 2020-2025f
- Total Number of OEM Pay e-Commerce Transactions, in USD billion, Growth in Transactions, in %, & Average Transaction Volume Per OEM Pay User, in USD, 2026f
- Share of OEM Pay e-Commerce Transactions Stemming From Purchases of Digital Goods, in %, 2026f
- Top Reasons Why Respondents Are Likely to Abandon Checkout, in % of Adults, June 2022
- Most Accessible vs Most Preferred Online Payment Method, in % of Adults, June 2022
- Share of Consumers Agreeing With the Following Statements Related to Security of Online Payments, in %, April 2023
- Share of Consumers Agreeing With the Following Statements Related to Digital and Mobile Wallets, in %, April 2023
- Top Consumer Expectations at Checkout When Making Online Purchases, incl. "Payment Methods", in % of Respondents, October 2022
- Preferred Payment Method When Shopping Online, in % of Respondents, October 2022
4. Asia-Pacific
4.1. Regional
- Overview of the Online and Mobile Payment Trends, September 2023
- B2C e-Commerce Payment Value, in USD trillion, 2023e & 2027f
- BNPL Payment Value, in USD billion, 2023e & 2028f
4.2. Advanced Markets
4.2.1. Japan
- Digital Payment Use, in % of Respondents, 2022
- Most Used Payment Methods, in % of Respondents, January 2023
- Share of Smartphone Payment Users, in % of Internet Users, February 2022 & February 2023
- Breakdown of Attitude Towards Future Use of Mobile Payments, in % of Internet Users, February 2023
- Breakdown of Smartphone Payment Service Use, by Number of Services Used, in % of Internet Users, January 2023
- Breakdown of Smartphone Payment Use, by Amount of QR Code Payment and Contactless Payment Services, in % of Internet Users, January 2023
- Top 5 QR Code Mobile Payment Services, in % of QR Code Mobile Payment Users, January 2023
- Top 5 Contactless Mobile Payment Services, in % of Contactless Mobile Payment Service Users, January 2023
- Share of Shoppers Using a Mobile Wallet For Last Physical Purchase, in %, Q3 2022
- Breakdown of Digital Wallet Use Frequency Among Adults, in %, May 2022
4.2.2. South Korea
- B2C e-Commerce Payment Value, in USD trillion, 2022 & 2026f
- Breakdown of B2C e-Commerce Payment Methods, in %, 2022
- Share of Population That Made a Digital Payment, in %, 2022
- Number of Real-Time Payment Transactions, in billions, 2022 & 2027f
4.2.3. Australia
- Card Payment Value, in USD billion, 2023e & 2027f
- BNPL Sales, in AUD billion, FY 2021 & FY 2022
- Share of Adults Who Own a Mobile Wallet and Have Used It in the Past Year, in %, 2022
- Share of Shoppers Using a Mobile Wallet For Last Physical Purchase, in %, Q3 2022
4.2.4. New Zealand
- BNPL Transaction Value, in USD billion, 2023e & 2026f
- Share of Adults Who Own a Mobile Wallet and Have Used It in the Past Year, in %, 2022
4.2.5. Singapore
- Card Payments Value, in USD billion, 2023e & 2027f
- Share of Adults That Made a Digital Payment, in %, 2022
- Share of Adults That Used a BNPL Service, in %, Q3 2022
- Share of Shoppers Using a Mobile Wallet For Latest Physical Purchase, in %, Q3 2022
- Share of Adults Who Own a Mobile Wallet and Have Used It in the Past Year, in %, 2022
- Number of Proximity Mobile Payment Users, in millions, 2022e-2026
- Proximity Mobile Payment User Growth, in % of Y-o-Y Change, 2022e-2026f
4.3. Emerging Markets
4.3.1. China
- B2C e-Commerce Payments Value, in USD trillion, 2023e & 2027f
- Number of Online Payment Users, in millions, and Penetration, in % of Internet Users, June 2021 & June 2022
- Online Payment User Penetration, in % of Internet Users, June 2022
- Number of Real-Time Payment Transactions, in billions, 2022 & 2027f
- Share of Adults Who Own a Mobile Wallet and Have Used It in the Past Year, in %, 2022
- Breakdown of Digital Wallet Use Frequency Among Adults, in %, May 2022
- Mobile Wallet Ownership and Usage, in % of Adults, Q2 2022
4.3.2. Taiwan
- B2C e-Commerce Payments Value, in USD billion, 2022 & 2026f
- Share of Online Shoppers Who Prefer Payment Cards for Online Payments, in %, 2022
- Share of Online Shoppers Who Prefer to Use Cash for Online Payments, in %, 2022
- Share of Adults Who Own a Mobile Wallet and Have Used It in the Past Year, in %, 2022
- Breakdown of Most Preferred Online Payment Methods, in % of Internet Users, Q3 2022
4.3.3. Hong Kong
- Number of Real-Time Payment Transactions, in billions, 2022 & 2027f
- Share of Adults Who Own a Mobile Wallet and Have Used It in the Past Year, in %, 2022
- Number of E-Wallet Users, by E-Wallet Provider, in millions, May 2023e
4.3.4. India
- B2C e-Commerce Payment Value, in USD billion, 2023e & 2027f
- Card Payment Value, in USD billion, 2023e & 2027f
- Number of Real-Time Payment Transactions, in billions, 2022 & 2027f
- Number of Digital Payment Transactions, in billions, FY 2022-23 & FY 2026-27f
- Value of Digital Payment Transactions, in INR trillion, FY 2022-23 & FY 2026-27f
- Number of BNPL Users, in millions, 2022e & 2027f
- Mobile Wallet Payments Value, in USD billion, 2023e & 2027f
- Share of Adults Who Own a Mobile Wallet and Have Used It in the Past Year, in %, 2022
- Breakdown of Digital Wallet Use Frequency Among Adults, in %, May 2022
4.3.5. Indonesia
- Digital Payment Platform Use, by Digital Payment Platform Type, in % of Internet Users, H1 2022
- Digital Wallet and Mobile Banking Use, by Generation, in % of Respondents, H1 2022
- Number of Proximity Mobile Payment Users, in millions, 2022e-2026
- Proximity Mobile Payment User Growth, in % of Y-o-Y Change, 2022e-2026f
- Share of Adults Who Own a Mobile Wallet and Have Used It in the Past Year, in %, 2022
4.3.6. Thailand
- Share of Online Payments Making Up Total Payment Transactions, in %, 2023e
- Share of Adults Who Own a Mobile Wallet and Have Used It in the Past Year, in %, 2022
- Number of Proximity Mobile Payment Users, in millions, 2022e-2026
- Proximity Mobile Payment User Growth, in % of Y-o-Y Change, 2022e-2026f
4.3.7. Vietnam
- Share of Adults That Made a Digital Payment, in %, 2022
- Share of Adults Who Own a Mobile Wallet and Have Used It in the Past Year, in %, 2022
- Share of Adults That Used a BNPL Service, in %, Q3 2022
- Number of Proximity Mobile Payment Users, in millions, 2022e-2026
- Proximity Mobile Payment User Growth, in % of Y-o-Y Change, 2022e-2026f
4.3.8. Malaysia
- Card Payment Value, in USD billion, 2023e & 2027f
- Share of Adults Who Own a Mobile Wallet and Have Used It in the Past Year, in %, 2022
- Number of Proximity Mobile Payment Users, in millions, 2022e-2026
- Proximity Mobile Payment User Growth, in % of Y-o-Y Change, 2022e-2026f
4.3.9. Philippines
- Card Payment Value, in USD billion, 2023e & 2027f
- Breakdown of Online Payment Methods, in %, 2022e
- Number of Proximity Mobile Payment Users, in millions, 2022e-2026
- Proximity Mobile Payment User Growth, in % of Y-o-Y Change, 2022e-2026f
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/q2tzgk
