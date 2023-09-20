India's Used Car Market on the Rise: New Report Decodes the Boom

News provided by

Research and Markets

20 Sep, 2023, 14:30 ET

DUBLIN, Sept. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "India Used Cars Growth Opportunities" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The study offers critical insights and growth avenues for stakeholders eyeing opportunities in this ever-evolving sector.

Post the COVID-19 pandemic, the rise in demand for personal mobility in India saw a significant shift. To evade potential contagions and bypass public transport, consumers leaned heavily towards personal vehicles. Notably, between FY21 and FY23, the prices of new cars surged, steering consumers toward the used cars segment. The aftermath? An anticipated 28% hike in used car sales in FY23 compared to the prior year.

Digital pricing platforms and organized sales outlets have been pivotal to this market's growth. Leading companies like Cars24, CarDekho, Maruti Suzuki True Value, and Mahindra First Choice have been at the forefront, offering a slew of value-added services. From vehicle inspections and easy financing to 360-degree car views and expert reviews, these companies aim for optimal transparency and an unmatched customer experience.

Key Highlights of the Report:

  1. Analysis of growth inhibitors and propellants.
  2. Sales forecasts for used cars versus new cars, broken down by value, vehicle type, and sales channel.
  3. In-depth examination of used car market trends, e-retailing patterns, and the electric vehicle landscape.
  4. A thorough study of leading dealers and online platforms including Cars24, CarDekho, and Spinny.
  5. Revenue and unit forecasts within franchised dealer CPO, independent dealers, and customer-to-customer segments.
  6. Exploration of growth avenues such as online business models, refurbishment services, and the rise of used cars in 'Mobility as a Service'.

Growth Opportunities

  • Online Presence through Websites
  • Online eCommerce Business Models
  • Refurbishment Services to Meet the Rising Used Car Demand
  • Used Cars for Mobility as a Service

Companies Spotlighted:

  • CarDekho
  • Cars24
  • CarTrade
  • Droom
  • Honda AutoTerrace
  • Hyundai's H-Promise
  • Mahindra First Choice
  • Maruti Suzuki True Value
  • Spinny
  • Toyota U Trust

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/lkpd45

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]    

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470 
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716 

Logo:  https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg 

SOURCE Research and Markets

Also from this source

Global Blockchain IoT Business Report 2023: Market to Reach $14.9 Billion by 2030 with Software & Platforms Accounting for $10.2 Billion

Global Industrial Furnace Strategy Business Report 2023: Market to Reach $23.1 Billion by 2030 - Gas / Fuel Operated Furnaces to Account for $15 Billion

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.