Indica Labs Is Named a Top Workplace by the Albuquerque Journal for the Fourth Year Running

News provided by

Indica Labs

26 Jun, 2023, 08:00 ET

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. , June 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Indica Labs, a leading provider of computational pathology software, is delighted to announce that they have been awarded a Top Workplaces™ honor by The Albuquerque Journal for the fourth year in a row.

Continue Reading
Indica Labs is a 2023 Top Workplace 4 Years Running!
Indica Labs is a 2023 Top Workplace 4 Years Running!

"Our success as a company is rooted in our commitment to creating a positive and supportive workplace for all employees," commented Steven Hashagen, CEO of Indica Labs. "A lot has happened over the past four years and I'm grateful for the flexibility, diligence, and tenacity of our employees. We are proud to be recognized with this award for the fourth straight year."

Top Workplaces is awarded solely on the basis of voluntary employee feedback obtained through an anonymous survey administered by Energage, LLC. The survey is designed to measure employee satisfaction and engaged company culture. According to Energage, an impressive 86% of eligible Indica Labs employees responded to the survey which led to this year's Top Workplaces honor. Top keywords used by respondents to describe Indica Labs' company culture in these surveys – innovative, scientific, engaging, forward-thinking and supportive.

Jonathon Bartlett, Chief Human Resources Officer (CHRO) at Indica Labs, commented "We are honored to be recognized with this award. We strive to provide an environment where employees feel supported, inspired, and recognized for their contributions. It wouldn't be possible without the teamwork and collaboration of all the hard-working people at Indica Labs."

Proudly headquartered in Albuquerque, New Mexico, Indica Labs is in its 12th year of business and offers employment opportunities to scientists, IT professionals, software developers and engineers around the world with over 100 current employees. The company continues to grow, with new positions presently available in software engineering, professional services, and software quality assurance. To learn more about available positions and benefits or to apply, visit indicalab.com/careers.

About Indica Labs

Indica Labs is the world's leading provider of computational pathology software and image analysis services. Our flagship HALO® and HALO AI platform facilitates quantitative evaluation of digital pathology images. HALO Link facilitates research-focused image management and collaboration while HALO AP® enables collaborative clinical case review. Through a combination of precision, performance, scalability, and usability our software solutions enable pharmaceutical companies, diagnostic labs, research organizations, and Indica's own contract pharma services team to advance tissue-based research, clinical trials, and diagnostics. 

For more information, please visit https://indicalab.com or contact [email protected].

Media Contact
Dr. Kate Lillard Tunstall
[email protected]

SOURCE Indica Labs

Also from this source

Indica Labs Launches Comprehensive Management Service for HALO® Software in AWS Cloud-Hosted Environments

Indica Labs and Lunit Announce a Strategic Alliance for Seamless Integrated Digital Pathology AI Workflows

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.