Indicaloud Releases New Line of Premium Delta 8 Products

MILWAUKEE, March 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Indicaloud, a producer of high-quality, lab-tested delta 8 products , has released a new line of disposable vape pens, cartridges, concentrates, smokable hemp, candies , and gummies, all infused with premium, hemp derived delta 8 THC. New varieties and flavors are also available. Product photos can be found here .

Customers can now purchase:

Delta 8 Candies: Milk Chocolate Squares, Butter Cream Caramel, or Peanut Butter Nuggets

Delta 8 Nano Gummies: Watermelon Rush

Delta 8 Vegan Gummies: Watermelon Rush, Berry High , or Tropical Twist

Delta 8 Cartridges: Bubba Kush, Cantaloupe Haze, Sherbert Queen, Strawberry Cough, Grapefruit Kush, or Gelato 33

Delta 8 Disposable Vape Pens: Bubba Kush, Cantaloupe Haze, Sherbert Queen, Strawberry Cough, or Grapefruit Kush

, Cantaloupe Haze, Sherbert Queen, Strawberry Cough, or Grapefruit Kush Delta 8 Pre-Roll

Delta 8 Flower

Delta 8 Concentrates: Strawberry Cough, Blueberry Kush, or Sour Diesel

Delta 8 THC is a cannabinoid derived from hemp plants that provides similar effects as traditional cannabis, such as stimulating appetite and reducing pain and anxiety, without the added feeling of paranoia that some THC users experience from traditional cannabis. Derived from U.S. grown hemp and tested to the highest standards, Indicaloud's delta 8 products are helping customers benefit from the plant in new ways. Delta 8 THC was legalized after the passage of the Farm Bill of 2018 and is currently legal in 39 states.

"CBD and delta 9 THC are the two cannabinoids consumers are most familiar with, but there are over 100 different cannabinoids in cannabis and hemp plants that may provide a medicinal or euphoric effect," said Eric Recker, Executive Vice President of Indicaloud. "Delta 8 THC from hemp plants is a 'super power' ingredient that mimics many of the positive experiences of its cousin, delta 9 THC, without some of the unwanted effects. With a new and expanded product line, now our customers can enjoy delta-8 in the method that works best for them."

Indicaloud can be purchased in-store and online in states where delta 8 is currently legal. .

About Indicaloud

Indicaloud develops high-quality, compliant, and consistent delta 8 products. Its premium hemp combined with superior ingredients delivers an unmatched experience for those looking to get their head in the clouds without the fog.

