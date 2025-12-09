IndicaOnline Launches Dispensary Memberships: Same Clients. 4x More Profit. Zero Investment

Most dispensaries invest heavily in customer acquisition, only to see 9 out of 10 new customers never return. Promotions and discounts create short-term spikes, but margins stay thin, and loyalty remains fragile. As a result, many retailers struggle to stabilize revenue or scale profitably.

Dispensary Memberships directly address this challenge. The feature enables dispensaries to offer a non-cannabis digital membership product where customers pay a subscription fee to access exclusive perks, savings, and benefits - driving more repeat purchases without eroding margins.

According to IndicaOnline , dispensaries using the feature have achieved:

Up to 310% increase in per-customer profitability





3.6x more orders per customer





5x more revenue through recurring payments





411% higher return on marketing spend



A recent performance comparison shows the impact clearly: without memberships, the average profit per new customer is $38. With Dispensary Memberships, that jumps to $156, driven by increased order frequency and recurring membership income.

Curious how it works?

Explore the full breakdown and see real numbers on how retailers are generating more orders, stronger loyalty, and predictable recurring revenue, or request more info here .

