Indicio and Liquid Avatar Technologies Launch Canada's First Privacy-Preserving Decentralized Technology for Sharing Health Data
Aug 11, 2021, 07:00 ET
SEATTLE, Aug. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Indicio, the leading developer of decentralized identity blockchain networks and software, in partnership with Liquid Avatar Technologies, a publicly listed global blockchain, digital identity and fintech solutions company, and Vector Laboratories an Ontario Canada licensed laboratory healthcare verification organization, have launched the first Canadian blockchain-based decentralized identity solution for issuing and verifying COVID test results.
Supported by Indicio's credential exchange tools, the Liquid Avatar Verifiable Credential Ecosystem (LAVCE) enables people to collect digital credentials from Vector Labs confirming their COVID test result. Credentials can be presented for verification without an individual having to share personal data. LAVCE can integrate with healthcare facilities, testing labs, government agencies, schools, sports arenas, transportation, trade shows, and workplaces to confirm health status and assist efforts to reduce new outbreaks. It combines a mobile app from Liquid Avatar for individuals, a SaaS model platform for healthcare issues, and a software development kit (SDK) to power mobile apps, corporate portals, and government websites.
"Liquid Avatar Technologies shares Indicio's vision—the world needs technology that delivers real privacy and security," said Heather Dahl, CEO of Indicio. "When we launched the Indicio Network, we saw the need for a space for innovative companies to collaborate and change how we manage identity, enable verification and create trust. Our partnership with Liquid Avatar Technologies, one of many, shows what happens when innovators solve pressing problems with ground-breaking technology."
Both Indicio and Liquid Avatar are steering committee members of the Linux Foundation Public Health's Cardea project, designed to provide public health agencies around the world with open source interoperable privacy-preserving technology to manage COVID testing and vaccination. LAVCE also aligns with the Global COVID Credential Network and the Good Health Pass Collaborative.
"LAVCE is leading the market for interoperable, privacy-preserving identity that provides a flexible yet uniform approach to revealing health and other verifications when necessary," said David Lucatch, CEO. "Privacy and security of personal data is essential to a 'return to normal' and a host of other activities. Having a patchwork of systems can quickly get out of hand. Supported by the expertise of Indicio, LAVCE makes it quick and easy to handle test data and other verifiable credentials in a way that earns people's trust, keeps them safe, and helps open up society."
Liquid Avatar Technologies Inc. is a minority equity holder in Indicio.tech
