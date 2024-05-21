Indicio Launches Indicio Proven Availability in AWS Marketplace

SEATTLE, May 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Indicio, a global leader in decentralized identity technology, announced today that Indicio Proven®, a powerful software solution designed to work any existing system or data source to implement verifiable credentials, is now available in AWS Marketplace, a digital catalog with thousands of software listings from independent software vendors that make it easy to find, test, buy, and deploy software that runs on Amazon Web Services (AWS).

When it comes to data, "verify once and reuse often" is the key to reducing cost, improving efficiency, and delivering a much better user experience, whether its passwordless access, know your customer (KYC), or zero trust access management. By using verifiable credentials to share data and identity, information can be authenticated without checking in with its source, meaning time-consuming manual processes reliant on trustworthy data can be instant and automated.

AWS customers will now have access to Indicio Proven's award-winning privacy and security features to manage biometrics and avoid deepfakes directly within AWS Marketplace. Indicio Proven provides AWS customers with the ability to streamline the purchase and management of verifiable credentials within their AWS Marketplace account.

"With Indicio Proven, we've created a product that will drive digital evolution across every sector," said Heather Dahl, co-founder and CEO of Indicio. "Think about all the inefficiencies, the risks of fraud, and the compliance headaches around data privacy and protection we endure with digital and paper documentation. Providing a simple, elegant, trustworthy way to remove all this streamlines how data and identity are managed and authenticated, reducing cost, risk, and friction and increasing privacy, security, and trust. By accessing Indicio Proven in AWS Marketplace, customers can create better and seamless customer experiences."

Indicio Proven is now generally available in AWS Marketplace. For more information on Indicio and Indicio Proven, please visit Indicio.

About Indicio

Indicio is the global market leader in decentralized identity technology, delivering the software and infrastructure needed for organizations to create and share instantly verifiable data. Indicio Proven® is Indicio's award-winning flagship product that provides a complete, out-of-the-box solution to add seamless, secure, privacy-compliant digital processes to existing systems and data sources. Indicio-powered solutions are transforming business and the public sector across agriculture, government, education, financial services, healthcare, and travel and hospitality. Learn how you can unlock the power of verifiable identity and data at Indicio.tech.

