Indico Data Announces Strategic Partnership with HDI Global US to Streamline Underwriting Intake and Orchestration

Indico's Intake & Orchestration Platform will assist HDI Global in transforming complex inbound insurance work into validated, system-ready workflows across corporate and specialty insurance operations.

BOSTON, Aug. 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Indico Data, the Intake & Orchestration Platform for insurance operations, today announced a partnership with HDI Global US (HDI) to streamline how complex corporate and specialty insurance work enters and moves through its enterprise.

As HDI advances its Xcelerate29 strategy, the company is focused on targeted international growth, continued underwriting and claims excellence, and the use of AI and data to strengthen how it serves clients across complex corporate and specialty insurance markets.

A critical part of that ambition is finding efficiencies across core underwriting systems and downstream workflows to move seamlessly from policy submission to decision.

Indico will support HDI with an initial focus on casualty workflows in the US, including general liability, excess, and construction. The platform will help ingest, enrich, validate, route, and orchestrate complex insurance work across geographies, lines of business, and operating models.

Indico's insurance-native platform is designed to transform variable inputs into clean, complete, system-ready outputs that move to the right teams and systems with greater consistency and control. The goal is not simply to read documents faster, but to create a more scalable operational layer that helps insurance work move through the business more efficiently.

"HDI Global's Xcelerate29 strategy depends on scaling complex corporate and specialty insurance operations without compromising quality, speed, or control," said Kashif Syed, Chief Information & Transformation Officer, HDI Global US. "Modernizing intake is an important step in that journey. With Indico, we can strengthen how complex submissions and related work are captured, validated, and moved through the business, giving our teams better visibility and more consistent operational execution."

"Insurance modernization does not start downstream. It starts at the front door," said Tom Wilde, CEO, Indico Data. "HDI understands that growth, specialty expertise, and operational excellence all depend on how effectively work enters the enterprise and moves to the teams and systems that need it. We're proud to work with HDI as it builds a more scalable operating model for corporate and specialty insurance."

Through this partnership, Indico will support HDI l in strengthening its operational infrastructure behind its corporate and specialty insurance business, supporting the company's broader ambition to deliver reliable, innovative, and client-centered insurance solutions.

About Indico Data

Indico Data is the Intake & Orchestration Platform for insurance operations. The platform modernizes how work enters and moves through the enterprise by ingesting, enriching, validating, and orchestrating unstructured operational inputs across underwriting, claims, and servicing. Indico transforms messy, variable documents and data into clean, complete, system-ready outputs that route to the right teams and downstream systems. By replacing manual intake, brittle tools, and labor-based workarounds, Indico enables carriers to increase throughput, improve accuracy, and scale operations reliably, turning insurance operations into a durable competitive advantage. Learn more at www.indicodata.ai

About HDI Global (HDI)

As a Corporate & Specialty lines insurer, HDI Global (HDI) meets the needs of SMEs, industrial companies, middle market and corporate clients with insurance solutions that are specifically tailored to their requirements. In addition to HDI's prominent position in the German and broader European market, the company has access to its own worldwide HDI Global Network covering more than 200 countries through its own HDI foreign branch offices, subsidiaries, affiliated companies, and network partners. Acting as the Partner in Transformation, HDI Global leads roughly 5,400 International Programs and offers its multinational client's compliant coverage worldwide.

HDI Global is comprised of all risk carriers, that represent the Corporate & Specialty Division of the Talanx Group and has been a leading insurer for several decades. More than 5,500 employees in this division generated insurance revenue (gross) of approx. EUR 10.3 billion in the year 2025 (according to IFRS 17).

In the United States, HDI operates through its three (3) wholly owned subsidiaries, HDI Global Insurance Company, a commercial property and casualty insurer headquartered in Chicago, IL and licensed in all 50 states, Washington D.C., Puerto Rico, and the U.S. Virgin Islands, HDI Global Select Insurance Company, a commercial property and casualty insurer licensed in Washington D.C., and in all US states, and HDI Specialty Insurance Company, an Illinois domestic surplus lines insurer who provides both primary and excess coverage to specialized industries and is also authorized to write business nationwide.

The rating agency Standard & Poor's has given the Talanx Primary Group a financial strength rating of AA-/stable (very strong) and AM Best has assigned the rating of A+ (superior). Talanx AG is listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange in the MDAX.

SOURCE Indico Data