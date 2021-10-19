Indico Data Appoints Mike Gustafson to Board; Jeff Thomas as CMO to Lead Aggressive Growth Plans

BOSTON, Oct. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Indico Data , the company transforming unstructured data into actionable business insights, today announced the appointment of Mike 'Gus' Gustafson, chairman of Druva, to its board of directors, and Jeff Thomas as Chief Marketing Officer (CMO). The two join at a time of great opportunity for the company. Indico Data is poised to lead businesses in realizing the complete value of their existing software investments, including RPA, CRM, ERP and more, by enabling these systems to work with unstructured data.

Mr. Gustafson is currently chairman at Druva. He also serves on the boards of Matterport, Reltio, PDF Solutions, Everspin Technologies, and Pavilion Data Systems. Prior to Druva, he was CEO at Virident (Western Digital) and BlueArc (Hitachi Data Systems).

"Gus brings a remarkable 30 years of leadership experience in tech, along with a proven record of operational excellence across public and private companies to his seat on our board of directors," said Tom Wilde, CEO of Indico Data. "His knowledge and expertise in high growth SaaS and software businesses from pre-revenue to multi-billion dollars, is particularly valuable to Indico at this stage of our growth."

"The team at Indico Data are at the forefront of tackling the unstructured data problem," said Mike 'Gus' Gustafson, Indico Data board member and chairman at Druva. "The market is hungry for solutions that more efficiently uncover business insights and fuel more effective digital transformation. Indico has the power to lead this charge."

Jeff Thomas has led marketing efforts and go-to-market strategies for major software and data companies, including Salesforce and Flexport, as well as several early and mid-stage growth companies. At Indico, he will focus on building the company's brand and awareness, aligning the sales and marketing GTM strategy, and fueling demand-creation initiatives.

"We are fortunate to have Jeff lead global marketing efforts at Indico Data. His impressive record for driving effective and innovative programs at leading growth companies is a major asset to our organization as we look to rapidly grow our customer base and expand our market presence," said Tom Wilde, CEO of Indico Data.

"A lot has been said about digital transformation, with no acknowledgement of the importance of the troves of unstructured data currently missing from the equation. Without this, enterprises cannot truly transform operations," said Jeff Thomas, CMO, Indico Data. "I was drawn to Indico Data by my passion for fast-growth companies that are creating market categories to address real customer challenges. Since joining Tom and the team, we have created significant momentum that will serve to disrupt entrenched players. I am excited for the opportunity ahead."

Built around a breakthrough human AI and machine teaching approach, the Indico Unstructured Data Platform is the first and only solution to address unstructured data that doesn't rely on brittle and expensive rules or template-based approaches. While according to Gartner, only 20 percent of AI-enabled projects reach deployment, Indico's customers consistently experience a greater than 90% success rate. This results in up to an 85% reduction in process time, 400% increase in process capacity, and 80% reduction in resources required.

Indico Data transforms unstructured data into actionable insights. With its innovative AI- and ML-powered software platform, enterprises of all sizes can automate, analyze, and apply unstructured data –– documents, emails, images, videos and more –– to a wide range of enterprise workflows. The Indico Unstructured Data Platform enables companies to gain rich insight and maximize the value of their existing software investments, including RPA, CRM, ERP, and BI, by enabling these systems to work with unstructured data. Indico serves leading insurance, financial services, banking, real estate and other data-intensive enterprises, including MetLife, PNC Bank, Cushman & Wakefield and Waste Management. The company is headquartered in Boston, MA. Visit www.indicodata.ai to learn more.

